2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Houston Rockets

Elmer Crisostomo
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
318   //    07 Sep 2018, 22:11 IST

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Three
Can James Harden and Chris Paul go past Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors this season?

Luxury tax may have restricted the Houston Rockets from making serious moves this summer to be in a better position of finally pulling off the biggest upset of all-time —dethroning the two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors — but coach Mike D’Antoni may have gotten away with a couple of deals that could turn the tide in their favor and make most basketball experts eat their words.

Let us take a closer look at the team who could have ended the Warriors’ reign had they brought even a little below-average three-point shooting percentage in one of the close-out games in last season’s West finals.


Off-season activity


Houston Rockets v Utah Jazz - Game Four
Trevor Ariza and James Harden

Losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute has raised a lot of eyebrows and although the Rockets have added Carmelo Anthony, James Ennis, Michael Carter-Williams, Brandon Knight, and Marquesse Chriss to fill the void, most observers are quick to argue that Houston have just lost significant depth in their rotation.

By letting go of Trevor Ariza, undoubtedly a gem of a two-way player who despite taking tough assignments on defense still managed to shoot nearly 37 percent from beyond the arc last season, and failing to strike a deal with Mbah a Moute, who may have lost a little effectiveness due to shoulder injuries last season but nonetheless could still be an anchor of their switch-everything defensive game plan, the Rockets have practically lost significant depth on both ends as they take on a very tough assignment of bringing down an upgraded Golden State Warriors.

Squad Weaknesses

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Three
Carmelo Anthony

However, the defense took a dive when they lost Ariza and Mbah a Moute to free-agency and having acquired a questionable defender like Carmelo Anthony. Clint Capela remains a defensive monster in the paint having re-signed with the team in the summer but he needs help from every other position.

It is doubtful whether Zhou Qi could turn himself into a legit NBA shot blocker even with an impressive performance in the last Asian Games in case D’Anthoni begins giving him longer floor time. It will take a lot of works for the Rockets to re-evaluate their defensive outlook for this season. If Houston hopes to have a return ticket to the Western Conference finals, the Rockets must spend most of their energy ensuring they do not lag way behind the likes of San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors defensively.

 

Elmer Crisostomo
CONTRIBUTOR
A public school teacher and a basketball coach, the writer loves everything about sports and is thrilled writing about it.
