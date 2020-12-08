2020-21 NBA All-Star Prediction - Eastern Conference

The 2020-21 NBA All-Star game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled to take place in Indianapolis, and the city will now host it in 2024. However, that will not stop the league from electing the NBA All-Stars for the upcoming season, as the selections play an important role in determining the players' contracts. In this article, we will predict the NBA All-Star lineup for the Eastern Conference.

Predicting the 2020-21 NBA All-Star team for the Eastern Conference

There were will be strong competition for the NBA All-Star spots in the upcoming season, with superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving making a comeback. On that note, let's take a look at the predicted lineup for the NBA All-Star team for the Eastern Conference.

#1 Kyrie Irving: Guard 1

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

After featuring sporadically during the 2019/2020 season, Kyrie Irving will be raring to go in the upcoming campaign. Irving will be back from a shoulder injury and will be the starting point guard for a strong Brooklyn Nets team.

Irving is certainly a candidate to make the NBA All-Star team for the 2020/2021 season and might lock one of the guard positions, considering his ability on the court and his popularity amongst the fans. A six-time NBA All-Star, Irving is expected to have a stellar season, in which the Brooklyn Nets will be looking to win a championship.

Energy in the final minutes of the 2020 All-Star Game was unreal.



NBA IS ALMOST BACK ♨️ pic.twitter.com/MKxi8GIj4N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

#2 Russell Westbrook: Guard 2

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Russell Westbrook has recently been in the news for his move to the Washington Wizards from the Houston Rockets. After having a disappointing playoff campaign with the Houston Rockets last season, Westbrook will be looking to redeem himself in the upcoming season.

Westbrook had a strong outing for the Rockets before the COVID-19 outbreak, and the Washington Wizards will need him to emulate that kind of form for them. A nine-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook can be considered a prime candidate to make the team once again.

Russell Westbrook will wear4️⃣! pic.twitter.com/KVGbSfiOg6 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 4, 2020

