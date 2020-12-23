The 2020 NBA Christmas Day will be another extraordinary day in the NBA calendar. Over the years, the best teams and players perform on NBA Christmas Day, making it an anticipated date of the regular-season calendar. In this piece, we will give you bold predictions for each game of 2020 NBA Christmas Day.

Bold predictions for all 5 games of 2020 NBA Christmas Day

In this year's edition of the NBA Christmas Day, the first game will see the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Miami Heat. The Golden State Warriors will travel to play the Milwaukee Bucks for the second game.

The third game will have Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets visiting the Boston Celtics. The reigning NBA champions LA Lakers will receive the Dallas Mavericks for a duel between LeBron James and Luka Doncic in game No. 4.

To end the 2020 NBA Christmas Day schedule, the LA Clippers will play at Denver against their nemesis from the 2020 NBA Playoffs: the Denver Nuggets.

In this article, we will make one bold prediction for each match. If these bold predictions come true, then 2020 NBA Christmas Day will be stunning.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#1 Zion will score 40 and Lonzo Ball will record a Triple-Double | New Orleans will beat Miami

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat are the reigning Eastern Conference champions, and they have earned lots of respect after their postseason run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. However, one of the most interesting teams to watch out for in the 2020-21 NBA season will be the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson is healthy for the start of the NBA season, something that did not happen in his rookie year. In 24 regular-season games last season, Zion averaged 22.5 points and six rebounds per game. Moreover, he made 58 percent of his field goals.

New Orleans will beat Miami on NBA Christmas Day, and Zion will have a stunning game. He showed his potential in a small sample last season, and he should be able to do it this year too.

Zion will score 40 points against the Heat, and a triple-double for Lonzo Ball (a player with averages of 11/6/7 in his NBA career), will help New Orleans grab a huge win over the Heat. It will also be interesting to see what Brandon Ingram can do and how the team will play under new coach Stan Van Gundy.

Lonzo lobs the alley-oop to Zion from out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/VSbhtxWP14 — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

#2 A 40-point effort from Curry will decide the battle of the two-time MVPs in the Warriors' favor

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be back and looking to show their greatness in the 2020-21 NBA season. They will beat the Bucks in Milwaukee on NBA Christmas Day, and Curry will guide them with at least 40 points.

Stephen Curry ready for about anything in his pregame warmups prior to tonight's preseason matchup with the Kings in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/bks8l07Otg — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 18, 2020

The two-time NBA MVP will go into Giannis Antetokounmpo's house and shine for his team. Antetokounmpo is the reigning two-time NBA MVP, and his greatness will not be in question on NBA Christmas Day.

However, Curry will be a man on a mission, and Golden State will have an impactful win over the Milwaukee Bucks.