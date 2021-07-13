2020 Tokyo Olympics Basketball: 10 Notable NBA players to watch for

Although the NBA Finals are almost over, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball contest is just around the corner. Twelve teams will be competing in the tournament, with Team USA being the strong favorites after winning the last three gold medals and having a roster stacked with NBA All-Stars.

Despite this, Coach Popovich's side have lost their opening two exhibition games in Las Vegas against Nigeria at the weekend and Australia on Monday night. They still have some chemistry issues to fix but will be expected to have them sorted by the time their opening game of the tournament comes around.

"Defensively, USA right now is well behind where they're going to have to be."@GregAnthony50 breaks down Team USA's second straight exhibition loss. pic.twitter.com/InWAmS7o6V — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 13, 2021

This article will not only focus on the stars in Team USA, but the top ten NBA players to look out for across the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball tournament. Some national sides have a range of league stars to choose from, whom they hope will be able to challenge the US national team.

2020 Tokyo Olympics Basketball: 10 NBA stars competing at this summer's tournament

#10 Moritz Wagner

Orlando Magic big man Moritz Wagner

Without Lakers guard Dennis Schroder in qualifying and possibly with him not coming to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it was down to Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner to lead the Germans to this summer's Games. Despite a turbulent season in which the 24-year-old played for three different NBA teams, he was dominant in Germany's qualifying campaign.

In the final against Brazil, Wagner scored 28 points, grabbed six boards and three steals. His athleticism will be a nightmare for Germany's opponents in group B (Italy, Australia and Nigeria), whom they will back themselves to beat and progress further in the tournament.

Your MVP and now OLYMPIAN!

Congrats (again) Moritz Wagner & The 🇩🇪 National Team!#GoBlue 〽️🏀



🎥 Posted • @swishcultures pic.twitter.com/kllnzZmTZk — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 6, 2021

#9 Nicolas Batum

Clippers wing threat Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum will be hoping to help France top Team USA in their group at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball tournament after several impressive performances in previous Games. Batum had a consistent year too in the NBA with the LA Clippers and was crucial in their postseason run to the conference Finals, averaging 8 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

YOU CANNOT STOP NICOLAS BATUM. YOU CAN ONLY HOPE TO CONTAIN HIM.#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/g9x3k7QY2J — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) January 7, 2021

The French national team will fancy themselves against an undersized Team USA with both Batum and Gobert - whom we will come onto later. Shooting at 39% from three in the playoffs and 48% from the field, the small forward continued to prove he still has a lot to give to a title contender as a knockdown shooter and with his hustle on defense.

#8 Gabe Vincent

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent

Although he averaged 13 minutes per game in his sophomore year in the NBA with the Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent is one of Nigeria's standout players heading into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In their thrilling win against Team USA, Vincent scored 21 points and clinched the win with a pair of clutch free throws in the dying seconds of the contest. Nigeria then routed Argentina on Monday night, 94-71, in which the 24-year-old grabbed six points, two rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes on the court.

With their array of NBA talent, D'Tigres will be no pushover at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and could be one of the dark horses of the basketball tournament.

#7 Ricky Rubio

Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Ricky Rubio will lead Spain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball tourny

Spain will come into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics hoping to finish on the podium for the fourth straight international tournament. They picked up silver in the Rio games before winning the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Only behind Team USA, they are currently ranked second in the world with a wealth of NBA experience on their team, including Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio.

Despite being frustrated by his move to Minnesota, Rubio had another solid season, averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

Although he was overshadowed at times by the team's young stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, Rubio will be looking forward to leading this Spain team into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in a group which they should finish on top.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee