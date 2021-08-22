2021-22 NBA Season: Examining Anthony Edwards' growth potential in his sophomore year

Anthony Edwards had an impressive 2020/21 NBA campaign, registering a stat line of 19 points, four rebounds, and close to three assists. Edwards completely justified the Minnesota Timberwolves' spending of the first overall pick on him, as he lost out narrowly to the Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball for the esteemed NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Can Anthony Edwards take a leap in the 2021/22 NBA season?

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

Anthony Edwards has a rare combination of size and explosiveness, which makes a strong threat to the opposition when he gains a head full of steam and makes a run towards the rim. He has shades of a young Dwayne Wade in his game, and his ability to dunk is the main reason why he gets compared to the Miami Heat legend so often.

Combined with his athleticism and wreaking havoc in the restricted area, Anthony Edwards also possesses a reliable jumper. He could be given a reprieve with regards to his shooting numbers last year (32.9 percent on 7.2 attempts per game) considering it was his first year in the league.

Anthony Edwards put his stamp on the league after the all-star break last year.



23.8 PPG

5.3 REB

3.4 AST

1.4 STL

45.4% FG

34.9% 3PT



Can’t wait for year two 🐺🦴 pic.twitter.com/55FOn2YBMv — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) August 18, 2021

Anthony Edwards' game and style are not efficient, but with time, there is a great possibility of him developing a better feel for the game. He rushes into inefficient jumpers, but once he finds the right blend between attacking the basket and taking shots from the perimeter, he will certainly be unstoppable.

Anthony Edwards' ceiling is being the number one option on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he will have to overcome the raw side of his game to achieve that. With that said, Edwards has all the tools to take a leap in his sophomore year.

And he will have the opportunity to do just that, looking at how the Minnesota Timberwolves roster is shaping up. The idea was to pair up with the young starlet and the established duo of D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, but the trio have not seen much game time together and there is a great chance of the Timberwolves dispensing with Russell.

Anthony Edwards makes 5 straight from half court look easy ♨️



(via @KeeTheTrainer) pic.twitter.com/sIzNz0B7Ai — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2021

Russell's departure will work in favor of Edwards, who will then get more control of the ball. He can even nurture into the primary ball-handler role, something that would help him develop his all-round game. He has had a positive ratio of assists (2.9 per game) to turnovers (2.2), and reads the floor fairly well, indicating that there is some potential in him when it comes to being a ball-handler.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a young team capable of making deep playoff runs two to three years down the line, and as things stand, Anthony Edwards is in line to be the leader of that group.

