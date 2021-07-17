2021 NBA Free Agency: Ranking top 3 teams best suited for John Collins if the Atlanta Hawks fail to re-sign him

John Collins is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. That's because NBA rumors suggest the Atlanta Hawks are unlikely to re-sign the player due to their lack of cap space.

Multiple teams have been keeping an eye on Collins' situation, as a result. He was pivotal in the Hawks' run to the Conference Finals this year and could be a solid addition to a team looking to add a scorer and rebounding machine at the four.

John Collins has averaged 19.3 points and nine rebounds on 57% field-goal shooting in his three years with the Atlanta Hawks. These are phenomenal numbers, considering he is just 23 and is yet to hit his prime.

The Atlanta Hawks would have preferred to have him back on a long-term deal, but John Collins took a chance by not signing a two-year extension in December last year. He considered himself good enough to land a max-deal this summer. And the way he performed in the postseason, it is difficult to argue why he doesn't deserve a max deal or something close to that.

Dallas, Miami, San Antonio and Minnesota are among the teams expected to show interest in John Collins, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/PUVmoTg0JQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 13, 2021

Should the Atlanta Hawks not re-sign Collins, the player will have plenty of suitors, as already mentioned earlier. On that note, here are the top three teams that could acquire John Collins and also make the best use of what he could offer as a player.

#3 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors aren't a team linked with John Collins yet, but he is an intriguing option for them to consider. They are coming off a dismal campaign plagued by injuries and are likely to see their main-man Kyle Lowry leave this summer as a free agent.

The Raptors ended their regular season with a 27-45 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. They will likely be heading into next season with Pascal Siakam on the sidelines for a significant amount of time as he underwent shoulder surgery.

They require more frontcourt depth, and Collins could provide them with just that. He is a player who can deliver 20/10 outings consistently and can space the floor as well. Collins improved immensely at the defensive end under Nate McMillian during the 2020-21 NBA campaign as well.

The Toronto Raptors have four key pieces at the moment in the form of Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby and Siakam. Collins could slot into that core and help the team make a huge leap in their mini-rebuild of sorts.

Where John Collins ranks in Hawks history, according to bRef:



56.7% FG (1st)

61.5% 2P (1st)

60.6% eFG (2nd)

63.7% TS (1st)

.162 WS/48 (8th)

122.0 ORtg (1st)

20.9 PER (6th) pic.twitter.com/Az8OmPqsaZ — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) July 13, 2021

He could be deployed at four, which would allow head coach Nick Nurse to play Siakam at center (once he returns) in a more settled lineup that could play small-ball with great effect.

