2021 NBA Playoffs: Analyzing the chances of the 4 remaining teams to win the championship

After an entertaining set of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference semi-finals, there are 4 teams left who can stake a claim to the Larry O'Brien trophy - the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers. Each team took a different route to the conference finals, with the Phoenix Suns making it with ease after sweeping the Denver Nuggets, while the Bucks had to battle it out through seven games with the Brooklyn Nets.

With the conference finals underway, let's take a look at the chances of each team going all the way in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Which team has the best shot at winning the title this season?

Out of the four remaining teams, only the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have won a title. The Phoenix Suns have never won a ring, while the LA Clippers haven't even played in the NBA finals. The championship is going to be won by a team that very few fancied to even reach the conference finals.

With that said, let's take a look at the chances of each team winning the coveted trophy this year -

#4 - Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six, NBA playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks have been the surprise package for this year's playoffs, as they are the farthest thing away from modern era 'superteams'. Led by 22-year old point guard Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks have been the embodiment of teamwork and good coaching in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Hawks are coming off an easy series win against the New York Knicks and an upset of the no.1 seed Philadelphia 76ers. It's difficult to imagine, however, that they will get past the juggernaut that is the Milwaukee Bucks. The ESPN analytics model has given them a 2.5% chance of winning the championship, and we predict that their playoff journey will end with an exit in the conference finals.

#3 - LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One, NBA playoffs

The LA Clippers probably would have been the favorites to win the championship if not for Kawhi Leonard's injury. However, they have been put in a precarious position following Leonard's knee problem, and will have to pull off a miracle to defeat the Phoenix Suns and advance to the finals in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Paul George will have to step up, while role players like Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris will have to assume more responsibility. The LA Clippers getting past the Suns looks highly unlikely, and the ESPN model has given them a 16.1% chance of going all the way.

