2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Latest first-round projections for all 30 picks

The NBA draft will take place at 8 PM ET on Thursday, and the likely draft order is starting to become more apparent. With that being said, it is time for Sportskeeda's second mock draft.
While the top picks have felt mostly straightforward over the last few weeks, there has been plenty of chaos behind them.
Anything can happen once the draft begins, but this mock draft will operate with the picks as of June 22. Any trades that may occur will not be here, but some possibilities will be mentioned.
Here's a look at Sportskeeda's second NBA Mock Draft and an analysis of the projections.
Sportskeeda 2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0
1) Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith Jr, F, Auburn
As the college season went on, it felt like a two or three-person race for the No. 1 pick.
Now, it feels relatively definitive that Smith will be selected by the Orlando Magic. While the Magic could always change their minds at the last minute or trade the pick, Smith feels like their top choice.
Despite a somewhat poor performance from Smith for the Auburn Tigers, many feel his game will fit better with NBA talent. A combination of elite shooting and NBA size makes him too enticing for the Magic to pass on.
While the other two top prospects are also big shooters, Smith's red flags are less severe.
2) Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga
As with the other top three prospects, it feels like Holmgren could go anywhere from first to third. Still, it is becoming more and more likely that Chet Holmgren is the guy for the Oklahoma City Thunder. For a Thunder lineup in need of size, the addition of the seven-foot Gonzaga Bulldogs center fills that need.
Chet Holmgren provides the Thunder with a center that can grow with its young core. With the Thunder in a position to get two top prospects in the NBA draft, it makes sense to take Holmgren first. While there are plenty of other centers in the draft, Holmgren has the most potential.
3) Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
While the Houston Rockets may have been one of the losers of the draft lottery, they will still land one of the top prospects. The current core of the Rockets seems like a good fit for Paolo Banchero.
Banchero knows some of the Houston Rockets' core, and his game fits the team. With Christian Wood's trade, adding Banchero would give the team a quality replacement. Banchero's versatile skill set would also allow the Rockets to play their five best players rather than traditional roles.
4) Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
With the top three selections out of the way, the NBA draft becomes more chaotic. The Sacramento Kings are willing to trade the No. 4 pick to a team that desires Jaden Ivey. Given what the Kings currently have and Ivey's criticism of the group, it makes much more sense for the Kings to go after Keegan Murray.
If the Kings can make a trade with another team and still land Keegan Murray, then they will gain even more value. If they take Murray with the No. 4 pick, they are still getting one of the better forwards in the draft.
Keegan Murray may have been a late bloomer, but once he blossomed, he showed how great he could be for the Kings.
5) Detroit Pistons - Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
While the mock draft does not showcase trades, a potential transaction between the Detroit Pistons and the Kings seems possible.
Even if it doesn't happen, the Kings selecting Keegan Murray opens the door for the Pistons to select Jaden Ivey in this NBA mock draft. Jaden Ivey also appears to be interested in joining the Pistons.
The Pistons going after him looks highly probable. Jaden Ivey could be a point guard or shooting guard for the current Pistons roster, and he fits well with the Pistons.
6) Indiana Pacers - Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona
Bennedict Mathurin is one of the fastest risers in the NBA draft. He seems likely to land with the Indiana Pacers. Indiana is a team in flux and also seems willing to trade its veteran players.
If the Pacers trade away more players, they could have more needs, but Mathurin makes sense regardless.
Given how this mock draft has played out, Mathurin falls perfectly to the Pacers. Mathurin's size and skill as a shooting guard will allow him to play a versatile role for the team.
7) Portland Trail Blazers - Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite
As the NBA draft approaches, the Portland Trail Blazers are in a weird position. They appear stuck between trying to win now and preparing for the future, so they need a player that can do both.
Dyson Daniels could do both for Portland as he is a point guard with the ability and size to play multiple roles.
Dyson Daniels stands at six-foot-eight with point guard skills, which makes him a versatile weapon for the Blazers. With the team's future still unclear, Daniels could fit whatever direction the team decides to head.
8) New Orleans Pelicans - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
Shaedon Sharpe is among the more difficult players to find a spot for in the mock draft. The shooting guard did not play in college and still has some question marks going into the draft. Sharpe could be a slam dunk pick for a team like the New Orleans Pelicans that can afford to take a chance on their selection.
The Pelicans and Blazers' selections could always flip, but the question marks surrounding Sharpe make him the more likely to fall. If Shaedon Sharpe can live up to his potential, the Pelicans could add another star to their young core.
9) San Antonio Spurs - Jalen Duren, C, Memphis Tigers
Jalen Duren did not have a perfect season at Memphis, but his performance in the NCAA tournament against Chet Holmgren showed his potential. Duren can play center against other top prospects and can also play power forward.
Landing with the San Antonio Spurs would give Duren the chance to play different roles and allow the Spurs more flexibility. The signs point towards the Spurs wanting Duren and taking him with their top selection.
10) Washington Wizards - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
For the Washington Wizards, the future of Bradley Beal being in doubt makes Johnny Davis a valuable selection. If they keep their star guard, Davis could still slot into a starting role. Davis also has the skills to help the Wizards begin to stabilize their squad should Beal leave.
Davis provides a versatile guard for the Wizards, and his work ethic helps the team regardless of their future.
11) New York Knicks - A.J. Griffin, SF, Duke
A.J. Griffin is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft because he is a top-five talent with some injury concerns. That combination means Griffin will fall, but it makes sense for the New York Knicks to take a risk.
While those knee concerns could scare teams off, the Knicks seem high on Griffin, who played high school basketball in the area. New York is a team in the trade market for draft night. However, this mock draft allows them to take a local player and add a forward to join their other stars.
12) Oklahoma City Thunder - Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor
With the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting Chet Holmgren earlier in the mock draft, they have flexibility at the 12th pick. While they could always use it in a trade, choosing Jeremy Sochan would also help fill a need.
The combination of Holmgren and Sochan would completely revamp the Thunder's frontcourt next season. Given Sochan's size, he could swap roles with Holmgren.
13) Charlotte Hornets - Ochai Agbaji, F, Kansas
Ochai Agbaji is coming off a national championship and could fit well with the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte needs more shooting from their guards and forwards, which Agbaji can provide.
Depending on who the Hornets hire as their head coach, Agbaji could be a perfect fit for the system.
14) Cleveland Cavaliers - Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand Breakers
For the Cleveland Cavaliers, their previous season makes this mock draft a bit tricky. The team almost made the playoffs, and they do not have a clear hole. As a result, taking a chance on Ousmane Dieng makes sense for Cleveland.
The Frenchman allows for more positional flexibility and will enable Cleveland to make more offseason moves.
15) Charlotte Hornets - Mark Williams, C, Duke
Mark Williams saw his draft stock rise significantly during the NCAA tournament. He could now find himself as one of the top centers taken in the draft and joining Charlotte.
Williams provides a presence at the center spot that the Hornets need.
16) Atlanta Hawks - Tari Eason, F, LSU
For the Atlanta Hawks, there is some flexibility in how they can approach the draft. Still, one of their top needs in the mock draft is a physical, hard-working small forward, which Tari Eason could be for them.
Tari Eason worked hard in college and even came off the bench to help his team succeed. Atlanta could use a player with Eason's ability, especially if they trade another frontcourt member.
17) Houston Rockets - Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State
With Houston drafting Paolo Banchero earlier in the mock draft, it makes sense for them to look at the backcourt for the 17th pick. Branham is a fantastic shooter and defender that can fit into the Rockets' rebuild.
A new core in Houston built around Banchero and Branham alongside last year's first-round picks is a strong start for Houston.
18) Chicago Bulls - EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State
EJ Liddell is one of the more intriguing players in the mock draft, as his skills have him rising on draft boards. Since his workout with the Chicago Bulls, Liddell's stock has only grown.
Liddell is big, strong and would fill the Bulls' hole in the frontcourt. If the draft follows this order, the Bulls could land one of its biggest steals.
19) Minnesota Timberwolves - TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky
While the Minnesota Timberwolves have a strong backcourt, Washington fills a need in their system.
Washington becomes a better fit if the team trades away one of their two "point guards" during the offseason. His ability to play both on and off the ball makes him a valuable piece for Minnesota.
20) San Antonio Spurs - Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame
With San Antonio's second pick in the draft, they secure Blake Wesley to help its backcourt. Blake Wesley is a talented combo guard that can back up the Spurs' current starters.
With Wesley's ability to shoot and handle the ball, he is a good fit for the current Spurs. Factor in the guard's work ethic, and the future could be bright in San Antonio.
21) Denver Nuggets - Jalen Williams, G, Santa Clara
While the Denver Nuggets will improve with a healthier squad at the start of next season, they are still in desperate need of offense. Jalen Williams could potentially be a great complementary shooting guard for the Nuggets.
Jalen Williams' size also gives him some positional versatility. Still, Williams' primary role would be to providie extra offense outside Nikola Jokic.
22) Memphis Grizzlies - Dalen Terry, G, Arizona
While the Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a great season, they have room to improve in the backcourt. Dalen Terry slots in as a rotational shooting guard/point guard who could help solidify Memphis' depth.
As the grit and grind Grizzlies are reborn, Dalen Terry would be a fantastic fit.
23) Philadelphia 76ers - Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite
Jaden Hardy is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft because he has a lot of potential but has not shown enough development. Still, his offensive prowess makes him valuable to the Philadelphia 76ers, given the James Harden situation.
Philadelphia's interest in Hardy makes him a likely selection for the 76ers, assuming they do not make any trades.
24) Milwaukee Bucks - Walker Kessler, C, Auburn
Walker Kessler was one of the best defenders in college basketball last year and fits what the Milwaukee Bucks need in a center. He has also drawn comparisons to the Bucks' current center, Brook Lopez.
If Kessler does live up to his coach's comparison, the Bucks will have the perfect replacement.
25) San Antonio Spurs - Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Mozzart
Nikola Jovic is rising as a prospect in the draft. With the Spurs taking Jalen Duren earlier in the mock draft, adding Jovic revamps their frontcourt.
Jovic's build will make him a prospect many teams are willing to take a chance on this year. If the Spurs want him, they may not be able to wait until the 25th pick, but they can in this mock draft.
26) Houston Rockets - Wendell Moore, F, Duke
After the Houston Rockets selected Paolo Banchero earlier in the mock draft, they add his college teammate Wendell Moore at pick No. 26. Moore's defense and versatility would make him an excellent rotational piece for Houston.
With four selections in last year's draft and three in this year's draft, the Rockets have a solid core of young talent.
27) Miami Heat - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennesee
While the Miami Heat have a decent backcourt, the playoffs exposed how quickly that can crumble. Kennedy Chandler would help secure the point guard position for the Heat.
Chandler's size is a bit of a concern, but a true point guard would be valuable for Miami.
28) Golden State Warriors - Christian Koloko, C, Arizona
After winning a championship with one of the deepest rosters in basketball, it's hard to say that the Warriors have any major needs. Still, another frontcourt player could help, given the team's current state.
For a team that loves versatile defenders, Koloko makes sense even if there is not a clear role for him currently. If the Warriors cannot find a suitable trade for the pick, Koloko makes sense as their selection.
29) Memphis Grizzlies - Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft as he is a large shooter with a lot of potential. His year at Milwaukee was not great, but he showed great promise in high school.
If the Grizzlies are willing to take a chance on him, Baldwin Jr. could be the steal of the draft. Given the current core in Memphis, Baldwin Jr. is the type of high-risk, high-reward player they could use.
30) Denver Nuggets - MarJon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite
Now that the Denver Nuggets have a second first-round pick in the draft, they have some flexibility in the mock draft. MarJon Beauchamp makes sense for the Nuggets in the mock draft, given their wants and needs.
While Beauchamp could have done even better in his workout, the Nuggets leadership is interested in him. With the future of the Denver Nuggets still somewhat murky, Beauchamp is versatile enough to cover for any injuries.