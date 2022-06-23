2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Latest first-round projections for all 30 picks

The NBA draft will take place at 8 PM ET on Thursday, and the likely draft order is starting to become more apparent. With that being said, it is time for Sportskeeda's second mock draft.

While the top picks have felt mostly straightforward over the last few weeks, there has been plenty of chaos behind them.

Anything can happen once the draft begins, but this mock draft will operate with the picks as of June 22. Any trades that may occur will not be here, but some possibilities will be mentioned.

Here's a look at Sportskeeda's second NBA Mock Draft and an analysis of the projections.

Sportskeeda 2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0

1) Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith Jr, F, Auburn

Jabari Smith is starting to become the consensus pick for the Orlando Magic.

As the college season went on, it felt like a two or three-person race for the No. 1 pick.

Now, it feels relatively definitive that Smith will be selected by the Orlando Magic. While the Magic could always change their minds at the last minute or trade the pick, Smith feels like their top choice.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"With Jabari Smith you have somebody who compares a little bit to Kevin Durant." @JayBilas thinks Jabari Smith should be the No. 1 draft pick"With Jabari Smith you have somebody who compares a little bit to Kevin Durant." .@JayBilas thinks Jabari Smith should be the No. 1 draft pick 👀"With Jabari Smith you have somebody who compares a little bit to Kevin Durant." https://t.co/IqdsRfFY9O

Despite a somewhat poor performance from Smith for the Auburn Tigers, many feel his game will fit better with NBA talent. A combination of elite shooting and NBA size makes him too enticing for the Magic to pass on.

While the other two top prospects are also big shooters, Smith's red flags are less severe.

2) Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren joins the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As with the other top three prospects, it feels like Holmgren could go anywhere from first to third. Still, it is becoming more and more likely that Chet Holmgren is the guy for the Oklahoma City Thunder. For a Thunder lineup in need of size, the addition of the seven-foot Gonzaga Bulldogs center fills that need.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar Woj: "My sense was that Chet Holmgren was the focus for Sam Presti and Oklahoma City all along."



Woj says Holmgren is a potential franchise changing player, gives big kudos to SGA and Josh Giddey and mentions that if OKC wants to, they have the assets to move up from #12. Woj: "My sense was that Chet Holmgren was the focus for Sam Presti and Oklahoma City all along."Woj says Holmgren is a potential franchise changing player, gives big kudos to SGA and Josh Giddey and mentions that if OKC wants to, they have the assets to move up from #12.

Chet Holmgren provides the Thunder with a center that can grow with its young core. With the Thunder in a position to get two top prospects in the NBA draft, it makes sense to take Holmgren first. While there are plenty of other centers in the draft, Holmgren has the most potential.

3) Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Paolo Banchero joins the Houston Rockets.

While the Houston Rockets may have been one of the losers of the draft lottery, they will still land one of the top prospects. The current core of the Rockets seems like a good fit for Paolo Banchero.

Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner Paolo Banchero said his contact with the Rockets has been mainly with Rafael Stone and Stephen Silas as well as a couple players. Banchero has known Jalen Green (prospect camps) and Kevin Porter Jr. (Seattle ties) for years. Called both "extremely skilled, extremely talented." Paolo Banchero said his contact with the Rockets has been mainly with Rafael Stone and Stephen Silas as well as a couple players. Banchero has known Jalen Green (prospect camps) and Kevin Porter Jr. (Seattle ties) for years. Called both "extremely skilled, extremely talented."

Banchero knows some of the Houston Rockets' core, and his game fits the team. With Christian Wood's trade, adding Banchero would give the team a quality replacement. Banchero's versatile skill set would also allow the Rockets to play their five best players rather than traditional roles.

4) Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings feel like the end game, even if it's not direct.

With the top three selections out of the way, the NBA draft becomes more chaotic. The Sacramento Kings are willing to trade the No. 4 pick to a team that desires Jaden Ivey. Given what the Kings currently have and Ivey's criticism of the group, it makes much more sense for the Kings to go after Keegan Murray.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Keegan Murray of Iowa met with the media before next week's NBA Draft and the Sacramento Kings were a big topic of conversation. He called them "a team on the rise" that's headed in the right direction under new head coach Mike Brown. Keegan Murray of Iowa met with the media before next week's NBA Draft and the Sacramento Kings were a big topic of conversation. He called them "a team on the rise" that's headed in the right direction under new head coach Mike Brown. https://t.co/yst1IUhXKx

If the Kings can make a trade with another team and still land Keegan Murray, then they will gain even more value. If they take Murray with the No. 4 pick, they are still getting one of the better forwards in the draft.

Keegan Murray may have been a late bloomer, but once he blossomed, he showed how great he could be for the Kings.

5) Detroit Pistons - Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Jaden Ivey joins the Detroit Pistons.

While the mock draft does not showcase trades, a potential transaction between the Detroit Pistons and the Kings seems possible.

Even if it doesn't happen, the Kings selecting Keegan Murray opens the door for the Pistons to select Jaden Ivey in this NBA mock draft. Jaden Ivey also appears to be interested in joining the Pistons.

The Pistons going after him looks highly probable. Jaden Ivey could be a point guard or shooting guard for the current Pistons roster, and he fits well with the Pistons.

6) Indiana Pacers - Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

Bennedict Mathurin joins the Indiana Pacers in the mock draft.

Bennedict Mathurin is one of the fastest risers in the NBA draft. He seems likely to land with the Indiana Pacers. Indiana is a team in flux and also seems willing to trade its veteran players.

If the Pacers trade away more players, they could have more needs, but Mathurin makes sense regardless.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles Bennedict Mathurin has worked out for the Pistons, Pacers, and Blazers with no other workouts on the docket but he is open to them if they come between now and draft night. Bennedict Mathurin has worked out for the Pistons, Pacers, and Blazers with no other workouts on the docket but he is open to them if they come between now and draft night.

Given how this mock draft has played out, Mathurin falls perfectly to the Pacers. Mathurin's size and skill as a shooting guard will allow him to play a versatile role for the team.

7) Portland Trail Blazers - Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

Dyson Daniels joins the Portland Trail Blazers in the mock draft.

As the NBA draft approaches, the Portland Trail Blazers are in a weird position. They appear stuck between trying to win now and preparing for the future, so they need a player that can do both.

Dyson Daniels could do both for Portland as he is a point guard with the ability and size to play multiple roles.

Evan Sidery @esidery Dyson Daniels says he stands 6’8” in shoes. Daniels is drawing heavy interest from the 6-11 range on draft night. Dyson Daniels says he stands 6’8” in shoes. Daniels is drawing heavy interest from the 6-11 range on draft night.

Dyson Daniels stands at six-foot-eight with point guard skills, which makes him a versatile weapon for the Blazers. With the team's future still unclear, Daniels could fit whatever direction the team decides to head.

8) New Orleans Pelicans - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Shaedon Sharpe joins the New Orleans Pelicans in the mock draft.

Shaedon Sharpe is among the more difficult players to find a spot for in the mock draft. The shooting guard did not play in college and still has some question marks going into the draft. Sharpe could be a slam dunk pick for a team like the New Orleans Pelicans that can afford to take a chance on their selection.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB 🏾‍♂️ 🏖🩳🩱



Shaedon Sharpe and Dyson Daniels are who NOLA really likes.



Early chatter ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft so far seemingly says Pels could retain pick & not trade it.



We shall see. New Orleans Pelicans Chatter while I’m on vacation🏾‍♂️🏖🩳🩱Shaedon Sharpe and Dyson Daniels are who NOLA really likes.Early chatter ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft so far seemingly says Pels could retain pick & not trade it.We shall see. New Orleans Pelicans Chatter while I’m on vacation 🏄🏾‍♂️🌊☀️🏖🩳🩱🐚🐚Shaedon Sharpe and Dyson Daniels are who NOLA really likes. Early chatter ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft so far seemingly says Pels could retain pick & not trade it. We shall see.

The Pelicans and Blazers' selections could always flip, but the question marks surrounding Sharpe make him the more likely to fall. If Shaedon Sharpe can live up to his potential, the Pelicans could add another star to their young core.

9) San Antonio Spurs - Jalen Duren, C, Memphis Tigers

Jalen Duren joins the San Antonio Spurs in the mock draft.

Jalen Duren did not have a perfect season at Memphis, but his performance in the NCAA tournament against Chet Holmgren showed his potential. Duren can play center against other top prospects and can also play power forward.

Landing with the San Antonio Spurs would give Duren the chance to play different roles and allow the Spurs more flexibility. The signs point towards the Spurs wanting Duren and taking him with their top selection.

Ty Jäger @TheTyJager



Multiple national insiders reporting along with what I've been told all point towards Duren. Noah Magaro-George @N_Magaro Asked Jalen Duren about which teams he has worked out with throughout the pre-draft process and if the Spurs are among that group.



Duren says that he “isn’t sure if he can disclose that information.” Asked Jalen Duren about which teams he has worked out with throughout the pre-draft process and if the Spurs are among that group. Duren says that he “isn’t sure if he can disclose that information.” There is a lot of smoke with the Spurs targeting Jalen Duren at 9th overall.Multiple national insiders reporting along with what I've been told all point towards Duren. twitter.com/N_Magaro/statu… There is a lot of smoke with the Spurs targeting Jalen Duren at 9th overall.Multiple national insiders reporting along with what I've been told all point towards Duren. twitter.com/N_Magaro/statu…

10) Washington Wizards - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

Johnny Davis joins the Washington Wizards in the mock draft.

For the Washington Wizards, the future of Bradley Beal being in doubt makes Johnny Davis a valuable selection. If they keep their star guard, Davis could still slot into a starting role. Davis also has the skills to help the Wizards begin to stabilize their squad should Beal leave.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Wisconsin G Johnny Davis finishing his workout with the Washington Wizards from behind the 3-point line. Wisconsin G Johnny Davis finishing his workout with the Washington Wizards from behind the 3-point line. https://t.co/Lr91dih92t

Davis provides a versatile guard for the Wizards, and his work ethic helps the team regardless of their future.

11) New York Knicks - A.J. Griffin, SF, Duke

A.J. Griffin joins the New York Knicks in this mock draft.

A.J. Griffin is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft because he is a top-five talent with some injury concerns. That combination means Griffin will fall, but it makes sense for the New York Knicks to take a risk.

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Told by multiple NBA execs that there were no major medical red flags with players in this year’s NBA Draft - which is both great news and also somewhat rare.



One told me there is a little concern with AJ Griffin’s knee — which he injured prior to start of last season at Duke. Told by multiple NBA execs that there were no major medical red flags with players in this year’s NBA Draft - which is both great news and also somewhat rare.One told me there is a little concern with AJ Griffin’s knee — which he injured prior to start of last season at Duke.

While those knee concerns could scare teams off, the Knicks seem high on Griffin, who played high school basketball in the area. New York is a team in the trade market for draft night. However, this mock draft allows them to take a local player and add a forward to join their other stars.

12) Oklahoma City Thunder - Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Jeremy Sochan joins the Oklahoma City Thunder in the mock draft.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting Chet Holmgren earlier in the mock draft, they have flexibility at the 12th pick. While they could always use it in a trade, choosing Jeremy Sochan would also help fill a need.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles Jeremy Sochan is listed as taller than Isaiah Roby and both listed weights are 230. Sochan can guard any position, play make, and rebound at a high level just needs his jump shot to come around. He worked out with the Thunder today. Jeremy Sochan is listed as taller than Isaiah Roby and both listed weights are 230. Sochan can guard any position, play make, and rebound at a high level just needs his jump shot to come around. He worked out with the Thunder today.

The combination of Holmgren and Sochan would completely revamp the Thunder's frontcourt next season. Given Sochan's size, he could swap roles with Holmgren.

13) Charlotte Hornets - Ochai Agbaji, F, Kansas

Ochai Agbaji joins the Charlotte Hornets in the mock draft.

Ochai Agbaji is coming off a national championship and could fit well with the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte needs more shooting from their guards and forwards, which Agbaji can provide.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Footage from Ochai Agbaji at the Octagon Pro Day. The NCAA champion and Final Four Most Outstanding Player showed off his smooth shooting stroke and explosive athleticism in front of a large group of NBA executives. Footage from Ochai Agbaji at the Octagon Pro Day. The NCAA champion and Final Four Most Outstanding Player showed off his smooth shooting stroke and explosive athleticism in front of a large group of NBA executives. https://t.co/d757lX0LOF

Depending on who the Hornets hire as their head coach, Agbaji could be a perfect fit for the system.

14) Cleveland Cavaliers - Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand Breakers

Ousmane Dieng joins the Cleveland Cavaliers in the mock draft.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, their previous season makes this mock draft a bit tricky. The team almost made the playoffs, and they do not have a clear hole. As a result, taking a chance on Ousmane Dieng makes sense for Cleveland.

Sky Sport New Zealand Breakers @NZBreakers After visiting the Green Room, Ousmane Dieng, is set to be a top pick in this year's NBA draft After visiting the Green Room, Ousmane Dieng, is set to be a top pick in this year's NBA draft https://t.co/gTplsshBXw

The Frenchman allows for more positional flexibility and will enable Cleveland to make more offseason moves.

15) Charlotte Hornets - Mark Williams, C, Duke

Mark Williams joins the Charlotte Hornets in the mock draft.

Mark Williams saw his draft stock rise significantly during the NCAA tournament. He could now find himself as one of the top centers taken in the draft and joining Charlotte.

IG: BDahtTV @BDAHT I’ve never EVER prayed to get a Duke player but Mark Williams is exactly what the Hornets need imo.



A rim protecting footer that’s athletic and LOVES to dunk. He’d fit right in with Melo and nem boys. I’ve never EVER prayed to get a Duke player but Mark Williams is exactly what the Hornets need imo. A rim protecting footer that’s athletic and LOVES to dunk. He’d fit right in with Melo and nem boys.

Williams provides a presence at the center spot that the Hornets need.

16) Atlanta Hawks - Tari Eason, F, LSU

Tari Eason joins the Atlanta Hawks in the mock draft.

For the Atlanta Hawks, there is some flexibility in how they can approach the draft. Still, one of their top needs in the mock draft is a physical, hard-working small forward, which Tari Eason could be for them.

Roosh @RooshWilliams



Full interview coming soon via I spoke to Tari Eason today and asked him what singular attribute he wants to be known for after his rookie year. His answer? Work ethic.Full interview coming soon via @Ballislife I spoke to Tari Eason today and asked him what singular attribute he wants to be known for after his rookie year. His answer? Work ethic.Full interview coming soon via @Ballislife

Tari Eason worked hard in college and even came off the bench to help his team succeed. Atlanta could use a player with Eason's ability, especially if they trade another frontcourt member.

17) Houston Rockets - Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

Malaki Branham joins the Houston Rockets.

With Houston drafting Paolo Banchero earlier in the mock draft, it makes sense for them to look at the backcourt for the 17th pick. Branham is a fantastic shooter and defender that can fit into the Rockets' rebuild.

Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner Malaki Branham: "I can see myself fitting in Houston very well, actually." Rockets are a young team that likes to get out and run, and Branham thinks he can add value as a 3-and-D guy. Malaki Branham: "I can see myself fitting in Houston very well, actually." Rockets are a young team that likes to get out and run, and Branham thinks he can add value as a 3-and-D guy.

A new core in Houston built around Banchero and Branham alongside last year's first-round picks is a strong start for Houston.

18) Chicago Bulls - EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State

EJ Liddell joins the Chicago Bulls in the mock draft.

EJ Liddell is one of the more intriguing players in the mock draft, as his skills have him rising on draft boards. Since his workout with the Chicago Bulls, Liddell's stock has only grown.

Jake @jakeweingarten Ohio State’s EJ Liddell just finished a workout with the Chicago Bulls, a source told @Stockrisers. Sneaky good prospect who worked out with the Nuggets this week as well. Gaining tons of buzz. Ohio State’s EJ Liddell just finished a workout with the Chicago Bulls, a source told @Stockrisers. Sneaky good prospect who worked out with the Nuggets this week as well. Gaining tons of buzz.

Liddell is big, strong and would fill the Bulls' hole in the frontcourt. If the draft follows this order, the Bulls could land one of its biggest steals.

19) Minnesota Timberwolves - TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky

TyTy Washington joins the Minnesota Timberwolves in the mock draft.

While the Minnesota Timberwolves have a strong backcourt, Washington fills a need in their system.

Jace frederick @JaceFrederick One thing I like about TyTy Washington: He seems comfortable playing off the ball



A big part of that is his ability to attack closeouts which, as most of you well know, was essentially a myth within the Timberwolves' offense last season One thing I like about TyTy Washington: He seems comfortable playing off the ballA big part of that is his ability to attack closeouts which, as most of you well know, was essentially a myth within the Timberwolves' offense last season

Washington becomes a better fit if the team trades away one of their two "point guards" during the offseason. His ability to play both on and off the ball makes him a valuable piece for Minnesota.

20) San Antonio Spurs - Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

Blake Wesley joins the San Antonio Spurs in the mock draft.

With San Antonio's second pick in the draft, they secure Blake Wesley to help its backcourt. Blake Wesley is a talented combo guard that can back up the Spurs' current starters.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Here’s guard Blake Wesley of Notre Dame shooting some threes at his Wizards pre-draft workout. He’s a projected top-20 pick. Here’s guard Blake Wesley of Notre Dame shooting some threes at his Wizards pre-draft workout. He’s a projected top-20 pick. https://t.co/VFrXoR8fkK

With Wesley's ability to shoot and handle the ball, he is a good fit for the current Spurs. Factor in the guard's work ethic, and the future could be bright in San Antonio.

21) Denver Nuggets - Jalen Williams, G, Santa Clara

Jalen Williams joins the Denver Nuggets in the mock draft.

While the Denver Nuggets will improve with a healthier squad at the start of next season, they are still in desperate need of offense. Jalen Williams could potentially be a great complementary shooting guard for the Nuggets.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Santa Clara's Jalen Williams in six games last season versus high-major competition: 17.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.3 APG. Santa Clara's Jalen Williams in six games last season versus high-major competition: 17.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.3 APG.

Jalen Williams' size also gives him some positional versatility. Still, Williams' primary role would be to providie extra offense outside Nikola Jokic.

22) Memphis Grizzlies - Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

Dalen Terry joins the Memphis Grizzlies in the mock draft.

While the Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a great season, they have room to improve in the backcourt. Dalen Terry slots in as a rotational shooting guard/point guard who could help solidify Memphis' depth.

Parker Fleming @PAKA_FLOCKA Becoming really intrigued by the idea of the Memphis Grizzlies selecting Dalen Terry. Love his size on the perimeter, and fits a lot of the team's philosophy as a defender and a playmaker. He'd be one of the best upside values at the 22nd pick Becoming really intrigued by the idea of the Memphis Grizzlies selecting Dalen Terry. Love his size on the perimeter, and fits a lot of the team's philosophy as a defender and a playmaker. He'd be one of the best upside values at the 22nd pick

As the grit and grind Grizzlies are reborn, Dalen Terry would be a fantastic fit.

23) Philadelphia 76ers - Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite

Jaden Hardy joins the Philadelphia 76ers in the mock draft.

Jaden Hardy is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft because he has a lot of potential but has not shown enough development. Still, his offensive prowess makes him valuable to the Philadelphia 76ers, given the James Harden situation.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers #NBADraft prospect Jaden Hardy said #Sixers president Daryl Morey, GM Elton Brand, coach Doc Rivers and star center Joel Embiid were all on hand at his workout at the Sixers practice facility on Monday. #NBADraft prospect Jaden Hardy said #Sixers president Daryl Morey, GM Elton Brand, coach Doc Rivers and star center Joel Embiid were all on hand at his workout at the Sixers practice facility on Monday.

Philadelphia's interest in Hardy makes him a likely selection for the 76ers, assuming they do not make any trades.

24) Milwaukee Bucks - Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

Walker Kessler joins the Milwaukee Bucks in the mock draft.

Walker Kessler was one of the best defenders in college basketball last year and fits what the Milwaukee Bucks need in a center. He has also drawn comparisons to the Bucks' current center, Brook Lopez.

Justin Ferguson @JFergusonAU Auburn HC Bruce Pearl pointing out that Al Horford didn't hit a single 3-pointer when he was at Florida and didn't take many during the first half of his NBA career



he believes that C Walker Kessler will be a good outside shooter in the NBA, kind of like a Brook Lopez Auburn HC Bruce Pearl pointing out that Al Horford didn't hit a single 3-pointer when he was at Florida and didn't take many during the first half of his NBA careerhe believes that C Walker Kessler will be a good outside shooter in the NBA, kind of like a Brook Lopez

If Kessler does live up to his coach's comparison, the Bucks will have the perfect replacement.

25) San Antonio Spurs - Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Mozzart

Mega Mozzart's Nikola Jovic.

Nikola Jovic is rising as a prospect in the draft. With the Spurs taking Jalen Duren earlier in the mock draft, adding Jovic revamps their frontcourt.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Projected first round pick Nikola Jovic will keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, his agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN. Jovic measured 6'11 with a 7'2 wingspan and 9'0 1/2 standing reach at the NBA Combine. Won the ABA League Top Prospect award this season. Projected first round pick Nikola Jovic will keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, his agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN. Jovic measured 6'11 with a 7'2 wingspan and 9'0 1/2 standing reach at the NBA Combine. Won the ABA League Top Prospect award this season. https://t.co/Lfgeq4LeNd

Jovic's build will make him a prospect many teams are willing to take a chance on this year. If the Spurs want him, they may not be able to wait until the 25th pick, but they can in this mock draft.

26) Houston Rockets - Wendell Moore, F, Duke

Wendell Moore joins Houston Rockets in the mock draft.

After the Houston Rockets selected Paolo Banchero earlier in the mock draft, they add his college teammate Wendell Moore at pick No. 26. Moore's defense and versatility would make him an excellent rotational piece for Houston.

Mavs / Magic Draft @MavsDraft Duke's Wendell Moore's defense is a good selling point. 7'0.5 wingspan, strong instincts, and can guard multiple positions and play types Duke's Wendell Moore's defense is a good selling point. 7'0.5 wingspan, strong instincts, and can guard multiple positions and play types https://t.co/XPvKXiGjBU

With four selections in last year's draft and three in this year's draft, the Rockets have a solid core of young talent.

27) Miami Heat - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennesee

Kennedy Chandler joins the Miami Heat in the mock draft.

While the Miami Heat have a decent backcourt, the playoffs exposed how quickly that can crumble. Kennedy Chandler would help secure the point guard position for the Heat.

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops The point guard crop in this year’s draft is the weakest it’s been in years. Obviously, the position has changed. Dyson Daniels and TyTy Washington a couple of combo guards, but first true point guard on my board is Kennedy Chandler and he’s a likely late-1st rounder due to size. The point guard crop in this year’s draft is the weakest it’s been in years. Obviously, the position has changed. Dyson Daniels and TyTy Washington a couple of combo guards, but first true point guard on my board is Kennedy Chandler and he’s a likely late-1st rounder due to size.

Chandler's size is a bit of a concern, but a true point guard would be valuable for Miami.

28) Golden State Warriors - Christian Koloko, C, Arizona

Christian Koloko joins the Golden State Warriors in the mock draft.

After winning a championship with one of the deepest rosters in basketball, it's hard to say that the Warriors have any major needs. Still, another frontcourt player could help, given the team's current state.

Mavs / Magic Draft @MavsDraft It's impressive just how well Christian Koloko can hold his own on switches against guards. Just one example vs Oregon guard Will Richardson; he did this multiple times across conference play It's impressive just how well Christian Koloko can hold his own on switches against guards. Just one example vs Oregon guard Will Richardson; he did this multiple times across conference play https://t.co/M9NcRiqhOZ

For a team that loves versatile defenders, Koloko makes sense even if there is not a clear role for him currently. If the Warriors cannot find a suitable trade for the pick, Koloko makes sense as their selection.

29) Memphis Grizzlies - Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee

Patrick Baldwin Jr. joins the Memphis Grizzlies in the mock draft.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft as he is a large shooter with a lot of potential. His year at Milwaukee was not great, but he showed great promise in high school.

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie Had forgotten about this incredibly swaggy Patrick Baldwin 3 from earlier this year against Robert Morris where he turned and talked shit to the bench Steph Curry-style before the ball even went through the rim lmao Had forgotten about this incredibly swaggy Patrick Baldwin 3 from earlier this year against Robert Morris where he turned and talked shit to the bench Steph Curry-style before the ball even went through the rim lmao https://t.co/2l5V5YYcxp

If the Grizzlies are willing to take a chance on him, Baldwin Jr. could be the steal of the draft. Given the current core in Memphis, Baldwin Jr. is the type of high-risk, high-reward player they could use.

30) Denver Nuggets - MarJon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp joins the Denver Nuggets in the mock draft.

Now that the Denver Nuggets have a second first-round pick in the draft, they have some flexibility in the mock draft. MarJon Beauchamp makes sense for the Nuggets in the mock draft, given their wants and needs.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Michael Malone watched MarJon Beauchamp closely as he went 14-25 from around the arc to close his workout with the Nuggets today. Michael Malone watched MarJon Beauchamp closely as he went 14-25 from around the arc to close his workout with the Nuggets today. https://t.co/qF1qN40F7k

While Beauchamp could have done even better in his workout, the Nuggets leadership is interested in him. With the future of the Denver Nuggets still somewhat murky, Beauchamp is versatile enough to cover for any injuries.

