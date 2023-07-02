2023 NBA Free Agency: 5 best contracts signed so far

The 2023 NBA Free Agency has already seen several signings. Teams have been quick to offer contracts and fill their roster sports.

Here are the five best contracts signed so far in the 2023 NBA Free Agency.

#5 Russell Westbrook

Perhaps the biggest pay cut of the 2023 NBA Free Agency was taken by Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, at some point in time, was making around $40 million per year. In Westbrook's new two-year deal with the Clippers, he is expected to make an estimated $3.83 million in the upcoming season and then $4.02 million in the 2024-25 season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent Russell Westbrook has agreed on a two-year, nearly $8M deal to stay with the Clippers, agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal includes player option. Clippers were eager to bring back 9-time All-Star after his late season run as starting point guard. Free agent Russell Westbrook has agreed on a two-year, nearly $8M deal to stay with the Clippers, agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal includes player option. Clippers were eager to bring back 9-time All-Star after his late season run as starting point guard. https://t.co/ycN4Mc6G1I

After Westbrook joined the LA Lakers, things went bad for him. He was traded to the Utah Jazz by the Lakers before the deadline this past season after a lack of success alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He was waived by the Jazz and then signed by the LA Clippers. He has been able to somewhat redeem himself with the Clippers.

Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 48.9% shooting in 30.2 minutes per game for the Clippers. This production for a $8 million contract seems to be a win-win for both Westbrook and Clippers.

#4 Jalen McDaniels

Jalen McDaniels and the Toronto Raptors agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract. Last season, McDaniels averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

McDaniels, 6-foot-9, is an athletic wing who can add value to any team's rotation. While the 76ers were pleased McDaniels, they weren't ready to offer him the money that was needed to re-sign him. In 24 regular-season games with the Sixers, McDaniels averaged 6.7 points and shot 40% from the 3-point line.

The Raptors were quick to come in and sign McDaniels. Several fans on Twitter were happy with this signing.

McDaniels will surely add value to the Toronto Raptors in the 2023-24 NBA season.

#3 Gabe Vincent

After helping the Miami Heat reach the 2023 NBA Finals, Gabe Vincent has decided to join the LA Lakers. Vincent, who is an undrafted player and had a breakout season, has agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers.

Vincent started in 34 of the 68 regular-season games that he was a part of last season. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 40.2% from the floor. Additionally, he shot 33.4% from the 3-point line, which could use some improvement.

Vincent's production was especially good during Miami Heat's postseason run. Vincent was a starter in all of the postseason games and averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He shot 40.2% from the field and even improved his 3-point shot to 37.8% on 6.1 attempts per game.

This is a terrific signing for the LA Lakers, who are now a slightly improved team as compared to the one that played in the 2023 NBA Western Conference finals.

#2 Herb Jones

Herb Jones, 24 years old, agreed to a four-year $54 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans. Although Jones was a second-round pick, he has made his way to the Pelicans' starting lineup given his skillset. Jones, in his first two seasons, has started 135 of a possible 144 games for the Pelicans.

Herb Jones averaged 9.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last season. Jones has finished top 10 in steals in both seasons. Jones barely missed making an All-Defensive team his rookie season and also got votes the past season. As one of the league's best defensive wings, Jones is a great re-signing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Herb Jones could make a lot of noise on the defensive end next season as he continues to develop his game further.

#1 Austin Reaves

After having a breakout season with the LA Lakers in 2022-23, Austin Reaves has agreed to a four-year $56 million contract. Reaves averaged 13.0 points and 3.4 assists on 52.9% shooting over the past season. Reaves also made 39.8% of his shots from the 3-point line.

Reaves' improvement was witnessed throughout the season to the point where he eventually made his way to the LA Lakers' starting five. Reaves was instrumental on both ends of the floor and was a key reason why the Lakers made it to the Western Conference finals.

Here is a special Austin Reaves moment from the playoffs where he famously declared:

"I'm Him!"

There is no telling what the ceiling for the undrafted Austin Reaves is. Lakers fans, staff and players are excited about what the future hold for Reaves.

