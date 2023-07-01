Austin Reaves re-signing with LA for whopping $56 million has NBA fans elated: “Lakers got unlimited money” 

Austin Reaves will be returning to the LA Lakers on a $56 million contract after a breakout year with the team last season. After the franchise was eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, it was expected that Reaves would garner quite a bit of money in free agency.

While the team expressed a desire to retain him heading into the 2023-24 season, many wondered whether the team could match offers made by other teams. Now, on the heels of the team signing Gabe Vincent from Miami, reports have emerged of Reaves signing a four-year $56 million deal to return to LA.

The news quickly spread like wildfire, with many LA fans elated that Reaves would be returning, and others wondering how the Lakers can afford all these contracts.

RFA Austin Reaves has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency negotiated the new deal to keep Reaves in L.A. long term.

Austin Reaves' role with the LA Lakers

With the LA Lakers signing Gabe Vincent, there has been much speculation as to whether or not Austin Reaves will start for the LA Lakers. Last season he emerged as an impressive two-way threat, earning high praise from his teammates and the Lakers front office.

Fortunately for the franchise, it has managed to retain its young stars early in free agency. In addition to picking up Jarred Vanderbilt's team option, it has also locked down deals for Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, just like Rob Pelinka wanted.

Following the trade deadline, Pelinka was quoted by LakersNation as saying:

“Austin in particular had an incredible year. I think he defines really what’s at the heart of playing for the Lakers. He’s a selfless team-first guy, he lives in the gym, he loves the big moment, he’s been able to meet the big moment.

"I think he’s a guy that regardless of what his deal is, I don’t think it’s going to change him as a person and we’ll hang our hat on guys like that. That compete love the game, love their teammates. I think we’re proud to have him as part of this franchise."

With the Lakers jumping out to an early lead in regard to best free-agency moves, it will be interesting to see what the next few weeks bring.

