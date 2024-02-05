2024 NBA All-Star LED court: Cost, manufacturer & more details revealed

Every year, the NBA incorporates gimmicks into the All-Star weekend and this year's latest addition is the NBA All-Star LED court. The LED court can be used to show replays and display stats, and fans can even interact with it during timeouts. It can function like a giant TV screen or the arena jumbotron except it also functions as the court itself.

The LED court is a product manufactured by a German company called ASB GlassFloor. The NBA All-Star LED court won't be the first time it is used in organized basketball as the product made its debut in international competition during the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup, which took place last year.

In an article posted in Sports Business Journal, FIBA's Head of Equipment, Bart Prinssen, said that the court feels similar to the way that a hardwood floor does, and even the sound of dribbling a ball sounds similar. He said that the inspiration to use the LED court came after FIBA observed some competitions in Germany that used it, including some Bundesliga exhibition games.

In the same article, Prinssen mentioned that there are two different versions of the court. The first one costs $800,000 while the other more expensive version is worth roughly $2.5 million. The more expensive variant can be used to stream videos.

The NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars, and NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) representative Ande Iguodala reportedly experimented with the court for safety and feel, and since it will be used, it is safe to say that both of them were satisfied with it.

Which events will make use of the NBA All-Star LED court?

According to the schedule posted by the NBA, the events that will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium will be the ones to make use of the brand-new LED court.

These will include the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 16, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The day after, the full slate of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will also be held on the NBA All-Star LED court starting with the Kia Skills Challenge.

Afterward, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the much anticipated Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-point challenge will be held there. All-Star Saturday will conclude with the AT&T Slam Dunk contest.

While the NBA All-Star Practice is also taking place on Feb. 17, it will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, so it won't make use of the LED court. The NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 will also take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will make use of a traditional hardwood court as opposed to the NBA All-Star LED court.

