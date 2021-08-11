3 best landing spots for Lauri Markkanen in 2021 NBA Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls' restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen has not yet found a home more than a week since 2021 NBA free agency began. The Bulls have reportedly been playing hard ball with teams who are looking to do a sign-and-trade with them.

Their asking price of a first-round pick has not exactly caused a queue in front of Chicago Bulls GM Marc Eversley’s office. Perhaps the Bulls brass plan to retain Lauri Markkanen at a price point they’re happy with in case they keep him and one they can easily send in a trade later during the 2021-22 season.

Moreover, the Bulls reportedly want a third team involved in a potential deal, so they don’t have to take back any salaries.

2021 NBA free agency: Which teams should sign or trade for Lauri Markkanen?

Lauri Markkanen reportedly prefers to play elsewhere. and there are many teams who would benefit from having the versatile forward in their squad. There should be no shortage of teams who would be interested in his services, but his asking price may have to go down.

The Mavericks have joined New Orleans in registering interest in restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen, but Dallas' flexibility in a sign-and-trade to take Markkanen in, through its biggest trade exception, tops out at roughly $11 million per season for four years, sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 10, 2021

On that note, there are teams who should look to either sign Markkanen outright or do a sign-and-trade with the Bulls to acquire him. Here's a look at three such teams that could do just that:

#3 New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram (#14) and Zion Williamson (#1)

One of the best places for Lauri Markkanen to go to in NBA free agency is the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are rumored to be interested in acquiring Markkanen, who would improve the team's offense.

The Pelicans have expressed interest in Lauri Markkanen and hold a sizable trade exception ($17 million) to take the restricted free agent in on a contract he seeks, sources say.



The Bulls, though, are said to want a first-round pick to facilitate. More: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 8, 2021

Lauri Markkanen’s three-point shooting, a career-best 40.2% last season, would fit nicely in the Pelicans' offense, with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram drawing most of the attention. Though he’s not a center even at his height (7'), Markkanen could play the small forward position alongside Williamson, with Ingram sliding into the shooting guard position.

Though Markkanen would be a third option on the Pelicans' roster, he could thrive with less attention on him. Not only would he be receiving passes from Williamson and Ingram, but the presence of another 3-point shooter in Devonte' Graham would also keep defenders from focusing on Markkanen too much.

Moreover, the seventh overall pick of the 2017 draft has the ability to go to the hole and create his own offense. He would also be an excellent leader of the second unit when Williamson needs a breather.

If the Pelicans and Markkanen find a way to work out a deal, expect New Orleans to be a dark horse team that could go deep in the playoffs next year.

