"You have no brains, if you're going to choose Russell Westbrook" - Skip Bayless blasts LeBron James for choosing the former MVP over Buddy Hield

Skip Bayless has criticized LeBron James once again for the LA Lakers deal that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles. The well-known LeBron-hater was incensed at the fact that James picked Westbrook over Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

But in a recent episode of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” Bayless’ response to LeBron James’ supposed preference was more venomous than ever. He called out the four-time MVP for having “no brains,” as he spoke to co-host Shannon Sharpe.

“I 1000 percent agree with your basketball analysis of this because it’s not even close,” Bayless said. “It is a no-brainer, as in ‘LeBron, you have no brains if you’re going to choose Russell Westbrook, a disaster waiting to happen, the all-time ballhog.’”

In the same breath, Skip Bayless defended himself, saying that he doesn’t hate LeBron James and reminded their viewers that he repeatedly calls the LA Lakers forward “the best passer in basketball.” He also made sure to say that he believes the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant is the best player in basketball, probably just to rile up James’ fans again.

Bayless isn’t alone in his analysis that the LA Lakers would have been better off choosing Hield instead of Westbrook. Other analysts such as Bayless’ colleague Chris Broussard also expressed his opinion that Russ is not as good a fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis as Hield would have been.

Did LeBron James really choose Russell Westbrook?

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis met two weeks before the blockbuster trade agreement that brought the 2017 MVP to the LA Lakers on draft day. One of the trade discussions the Lakers were reportedly having was with Buddy Hield’s Sacramento Kings.

But when the Washington and Sacramento deals were being ironed out at the same time, the LA Lakers decided to shift their full attention to the Wizards, who were offering Russell Westbrook.

According to that previous report, the Lakers’ preference was Westbrook from the very beginning, with Hield as a lower-tier option.

"Everything coming full circle for me is a blessing." @russwest44 on being a Laker, playing alongside LeBron James and fitting in with the roster. pic.twitter.com/laZGapWAUF — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) August 10, 2021

Russell Westbrook’s friendship with LeBron James may have had a hand in the decision-making by the Lakers brass. But unless another report supersedes the one about their priorities heading into free agency, it looks like Skip Bayless’ presumption that James had a hand in the Westbrook-over-Hield decision is still speculation at best.

