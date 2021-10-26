3 best power forwards aged 25 or under right now in the NBA's Eastern Conference

Power forwards in the current NBA climate are often required to do a lot more than what the veterans might be used to. Originally, they provided an added presence in the paint, but these days, they are required to spread the court as well as post up when necessary.

While every NBA player is encouraged to continually add something new to their game, big men dread shooting the ball. That's why they deserve all the praise for incorporating three-point shooting into their game and doing so at an efficient rate.

Who are the three best power forwards aged 25 or under in the NBA's Eastern Conference?

There are several exciting athletic power forwards in the NBA today who could develop into elite-level players but have not had their chance. The 2021 NBA draft ushered in some more prospects, including the likes of Evan Mobley, who could become threats on both ends of the floor as they steady their feet in the league.

A case could have been made for Jonathan Isaac to make the top three as well, but injuries have delayed his rise to superstar level. The Orlando Magic power forward has been on the sidelines since the 2019-20 NBA season after he tore his left ACL and meniscus in the Orlando bubble. Although Isaac's return is imminent, it will take some time for him to play like his old self or even better.

Without further ado, here are the three best power forwards aged 25 or under in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

#3 Lauri Markkanen | Cleveland Cavaliers

Lauri Markkanen is one of the best power forwards in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Lauri Markkanen has shown bursts of brilliance in the five years he has spent in the NBA but is yet to take his game to the next level. The Finn was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft but was immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls.

Markkanen made an immediate impact in the NBA, playing 68 games as a starter for the Bulls and making the All-Rookie first team. The seven-footer has fought through major injuries and has come back stronger.

Sports Illustrated @SInow LAURI MARKKANEN YAMMED ON JOKIC 🤯🤯 LAURI MARKKANEN YAMMED ON JOKIC 🤯🤯https://t.co/tQWHJSebIK

However, his production took a dive after the Bulls traded in Nikola Vucevic on transfer deadline day during the 2020-21 NBA season. Markkanen was relegated to the bench for the first time in his career and played significantly fewer minutes. Even then, he shot a career-high 40% from beyond the arc and ended the season with 13.6 points per game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed a sign-and-trade deal for Markkanen, and he is currently partnering with Jarrett Allen on the frontcourt. Perhaps his run with the Cavs could be a re-awakening following his relatively unproductive 2020-21 season.

#2 Domantas Sabonis | Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis had a slow start to his career, especially in his rookie season with the OKC Thunder. He averaged 5.9 points despite featuring in 81 games (66 starts) and playing 20 minutes per game.

Sabonis had to work his way back up to the starting lineup after he was traded to the Indiana Pacers in the 2017 NBA offseason. It took him two seasons to achieve it, and now he is not only a starter, but arguably the player the Pacers depend on the most for production.

The two-time All-Star has continued to perform at a high level despite his side's poor start to the 2021-22 NBA season. Sabonis is currently the team's top scorer and is on course to make another All-Star appearance if he maintains the same intensity and production.

#1 John Collins | Atlanta Hawks

John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after dunking.

John Collins is a top-tier athlete and does not leave anything to the imagination when he takes flight to lay down the hammer. The 24-year-old has been a force for the Atlanta Hawks and pulls his weight on both ends of the court.

Perhaps the most important moment of his career was when he posterized Joel Embiid in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals. It was important enough for him to have it made on a shirt that he wore to a presser after the Hawks won the series.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

SportsCenter @SportsCenter DON’T JUMP WITH JOHN COLLINS 😱 DON’T JUMP WITH JOHN COLLINS 😱 https://t.co/vjUkXTyQAx

Collins has already shown that he can compete at the highest level and come out unscathed. It will be intriguing to watch his development and how he reinvents his game to give himself an edge in the ever-competitive NBA.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra