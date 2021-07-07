3 Biggest needs the Atlanta Hawks must address in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the breakout teams in the NBA playoffs and one of the postseason's most enjoyable storylines. With a roster full of scoring talent, the Hawks rolled past the New York Knicks in the first-round thanks to Trae Young's heroics. They toppled a Philadelphia 76ers side who had the best regular season record in the East.

Despite a fascinating rise to the Conference Finals, the Hawks face a number of questions over the offseason if they want to continue their success. We will address some of those questions in this article below.

Three issues the Atlanta Hawks must address to continue their rise in the East

Having sacked their head coach Lloyd Pierce at the beginning of March, the Atlanta Hawks looked nothing like a team who could reach the Conference Finals, let alone compete in the playoffs. But Nate McMillan's arrival instantly conjured success.

The team won eight games in a row throughout March and went on to finish fifth in the East on a record of 41-31 (the same as the Knicks in fourth). They lost just 11 times in the remainder of the campaign and were mesmerizing at times in the playoffs. They punched well above their weight and will be one of the more exciting teams to watch out for next year.

✔️ @CapelaClint shot from behind the backboard

✔️ @jcollins20_ lob off the backboard

✔️ @TheTraeYoung 35-foot jumpers



Peep a few of our favorite plays of the series as we prep for Game 5 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/W87L1PutHW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 1, 2021

With that in mind, let's take a look at the areas they need to address in order to improve over the offseason.

#1 John Collins' contract

Atlanta Hawks star John Collins

After assuring coach Nate McMillan would return next year, the Atlanta Hawks' attention now has to turn to settling a new contract with John Collins. The 23-year-old star is a restricted free agent. Collins is seeking a deal close to or at the maximum available to him for a contract extension after rejecting one worth in excess of $90m prior to the 2020-21 campaign.

Having stuck to his guns, Collins did not disappoint and has continued to prove he would be worth the money to the Hawks. Aside from Young, he is their best player.

John Collins just before the half to cut the lead to single digits 💦



Live odds:

· Bucks (-8.5)

· Hawks ML +350

· Bucks ML -450 pic.twitter.com/cMzHxayMQh — NBABet (@nbabet) July 2, 2021

Combining size and athleticism, the power forward averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds this season while shooting at 55% from the field and 40% from downtown. While these numbers don't exactly scream a max contract extension, his development has a high ceiling and he is an All-Star in the making after putting up worthy enough numbers last year.

Although the Atlanta Hawks face a nightmare of decisions surrounding their young talent and the contract extensions that are due to take place, they have to make Collins' a priority. Their offer will no doubt increase, otherwise he will have a queue of suitors looking to poach him away.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar