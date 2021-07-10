3 biggest needs the Houston Rockets must address in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Houston Rockets ended the 2020-21 NBA season as the worst team, with a 17-55 run. What seemed like a slow start to the season degenerated into an increasingly horror show.

Given how frequent and recurring the losses were, many accused the franchise of tanking to have a favorable pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, the general manager of the Houston Rockets, Rafael Stone, has addressed the issue and promised that the losses were in no way intentional.

How the Houston Rockets can improve ahead of the 2021-22 season

The off=season is the perfect opportunity for the Houston Rockets to reflect and strategize heading into the new season. Although the departure of James Harden was a huge blow for the franchise, things were already going terribly for the Rockets before the Harden trade in January.

Strange but true: @HoustonRockets used 30 players in 2020-21 season, the most ever in a NBA season #khou11 https://t.co/XCfXQNq9n2 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 21, 2021

Harden's absence was acutely felt because the Houston Rockets failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Injuries also played a significant role in their abysmal season, as the injury bug ravaged the Rockets' roster.

On that note, here's a look at the three biggest needs the Houston Rockets must address in the 2021 NBA off-season:

#1 Acquire a worthy replacement for James Harden

James Harden (#13) of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden was the leader of the Houston Rockets team for eight years, so his departure left a huge void in the roster. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in what was a blockbuster four-team deal that included the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers.

Things ground to a halt for the Houston Rockets on the court following the James Harden trade. The All-Star wanted a team that could contend for the championship but was not getting that and was growing increasingly frustrated.

The NBA trade deadline is coming up, but James Harden already gave us one of the most memorable trade sagas of all time



The Nets’ big three is looking strong. Can the Beard help bring a ring to Brooklyn?



(➡️ @Kia) pic.twitter.com/sFHbTetUYo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2021

Although there were players who could fill Harden's position, none were as prolific as Harden. With the off-season around the corner, the Houston Rockets would look to strengthen their backcourt with a worthy replacement.

The Houston Rockets were lucky in the 2021 Draft Lottery and have the second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, coupled with other first-round picks received from the James Harden trade. The Rockets are in a good position to select a youngster who could bring the ball up the court.

Free agency is also an option for the Houston Rockets to get an experienced guard. Players like Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie and Lonzo Ball are a few options who might be a good fit.

