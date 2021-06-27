3 Biggest needs the Philadelphia 76ers must address in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers endured a topsy-turvy season in which they were forced to compete against the Atlanta Hawks with their stars out. Injuries to Joel Embiid and an out-of-sorts Ben Simmons in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals crippled the side. The Sixers were knocked out following some of Trae Young's top performances. The Philadelphia 76ers paid for a lack of offensive scorers in Joel Embiid's absence. Ben Simmons’ performances have led to Embiid being the prime candidate to be used in a potential high-profile trade.

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Regardless, the Philadelphia 76ers will still fancy their chances of being considered championship contenders in the 2021-22 NBA season. But they will need to make some moves in the coming offseason. In this article, we look at the three biggest needs that they need to fulfill in the coming offseason.

2021 NBA offseason: 3 things the Philadelphia 76ers need to address

The Philadelphia 76ers saw Joel Embiid produce arguably his best ever season, and were considered favorites for the conference finals. However, Embiid’ untimely injury troubles meant Ben Simmons needed to deliver offensively. That was something he simply failed to do despite living up to his reputation as one of the best one-on-one defenders in the NBA. On that note, let's take look at three things the Philadelphia 76ers need to address in the coming offseason.

.@sixers president Daryl Morey tiptoed around most Ben Simmons questions, though he said he still believed the Australian could be part of a championship nucleus with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. The door, though, is always open for a deal https://t.co/RFvt3WC9lw — The Age Sport (@theagesport) June 23, 2021

#3 Deciding Ben Simmons’ future

Ben Simmons has been linked to multiple potential moves, including being used as a trade piece in potential CJ McCollum or Bradley Beal deals. The Philadelphia 76ers need to find a better supporting cast for Joel Embiid. The biggest need appears to be an elite point-guard who can take up offensive responsibility in important situations.

Ben Simmons and his agent engaged the Philadelphia 76ers to open dialog about his future with the franchise, ESPN reported Thursday. https://t.co/sQi1hJT6Hc — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) June 25, 2021

Both CJ McCollum and Bradley Beal are more than capable of playing that role, with the 76ers already boasting of decent scorers in the form of Seth Curry and Tobias Harris to support a “big two.” Simmons’ recent performances have surely led to a decline in his overall trade value, but the 76ers might as well still look to offload him in order to make way for a more offensively adept point-guard in the coming offseason.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar