3 Biggest needs the Sacramento Kings must address in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Sacramento Kings finished the 2020-21 NBA season placed 12th in the Western Conference standings. They missed out on the play-in tournament by two games. They now enter the offseason with plenty of decisions to make and hold the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Sacramento Kings got one of the steals of the 2020 NBA Draft when they selected Tyrese Haliburton out of Iowa State with the 12th overall pick. This year they'll once again have the opportunity to add value as they pick inside the top ten.

The Kings also have a number of free agents they'd like to bring back during the offseason but can't pay them all, though, and tough decisions have to be made. Big man Richaun Holmes is an unrestricted free agent that is going to be coveted on the open market. The Kings had him at a bargain last season and will now have to decide if they want to pay him a lot more for him to stick around.

24-year-old guard Terence Davis is another player who will put the Sacramento Kings in a tough spot. He is set to hit restricted free agency and another team could drive up his price tag significantly. On that note, here are the three biggest needs that the Kings must address in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 Sacramento Kings need to move on from players that don't fit

Marvin Bagley #35

The Sacramento Kings have a number of players under contract carrying value in the NBA but simply don't fit with the organization moving forward. One of those players is big man Marvin Bagley III, who needs a fresh start away from the organization as much as the organization needs to move on from him.

Another example is Buddy Hield. The sharpshooting guard has long seen his name in trade rumors and now is the time to pull the trigger.

The Kings reportedly are willing to offer a package built around Buddy Hield. 🤨https://t.co/oEGAcWS4cj — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 14, 2021

Whether it's for a deal involving Ben Simmons or another move, these players don't fit the direction the Kings need to move in to improve next season. Getting the maximum value out of them now would be the best way forward.

