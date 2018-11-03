3 Games in which Stephen Curry went off from the three-point line

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 33 // 03 Nov 2018, 05:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2018 NBA Finals - Game One

Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter of all-time. He has transcended the game of basketball and changed the way people looked at the game, forever. Because of his success taking three-pointers, the rest of the league started putting more emphasis on taking threes.

With his ridiculous shooting, he can change the course of the game single-handedly and is a nightmare to guard for the defenders because of his ability to knock down threes off-the-dribble with high precision.

Also Read: 3 of the weirdest stat lines ever

He holds almost all the 3-point shooting records and is definitely going to break many before he decides to hang his boots. In this article, let us take a look at three games in which Stephen Curry breathed-fire from downtown.

#3 at New York Knicks, 27th February 2013

Curry's 54 point performance could not defeat the Knicks

Stat from three-point line: 11-of-13

Stephen Curry has in his 4th season in the NBA and the Warriors were off to a 33-24 start and were looking for a spot in the playoffs. The Knicks were 33-20 and hosted their Western Conference rival for a game at Madison Square Garden.

Curry went nasty and scored career-high 54 points but the supporting crew did not show up and the Warriors had to lose this one. He was ridiculous from beyond the arc and went 11-13 from distance. Apart from Curry, none of the starters scored in double digits but the Warriors still lost by just 4 points. This shows how Curry dominated that night.

This came on the back of terrific shooting from distance as he knocked down threes effortlessly and finished the game with then career-high 11 three-pointers. He did not hesitate to take shots even with the defenders covering him fully and made them with high accuracy(84.6). He was also perfect from the free-throw line and went 7-7.

1 / 3 NEXT