NBA: 3 of the weirdest stat lines ever

Richard Hamilton had one of the weirdest stat lines ever

The game of basketball is all about statistics. You can find stats for pretty much everything a player does on the court and it really helps the player and the coaching staff to analyse the situation and make better decisions.

While a lot of times people focus on stats that glorify a player's performance, there are certain stats that do not necessarily glorify the performance but are just weird. This kind of stat lines occur very rarely and often go unnoticed.

While the NBA has seen innumerable such weird stat lines by the players, in this article, let us take a look at three of those stat lines.

#3 C.J. Watson

Watson had a weird night

Stat Line: 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block and 1 turnover

C.J. Watson is not a popular basketball player and many of you might not have heard of him before. He went undrafted in 2008 but made it to the NBA after a lot of struggle in the Summer League.

He has played in the NBA for 10 years and enjoyed a limited success. He finished his career with averages of 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. However, he will be remembered forever for this weird stat. In one of the games he played for the Brooklyn Nets, he faces the Chicago Bulls in April 2013 and had 1 in all five statistical categories along with 1 turnover. He accounted for these figures after close to 9 minutes of action.

The Bulls won this game by 2 points, 92-90, on the back of a 29-point, 18-rebound performance from Carlos Boozer. This is definitely an embarrassing stat line and a game, Watson would not love remembering.

