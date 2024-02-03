3 guards Timberwolves should target ahead of NBA trade deadline ft. Tyus Jones

Minnesota Timberwolves slipped to the second spot in the Western Conference after their 15th loss of the season that came against the Orlando Magic. They have been exchanging the top spot with the OKC Thunder this season, and one of their primary concern has been the absence of enough guards from the roster.

Previously, there were rumors that the Timberwolves have been keen on acquiring Detroit Pistons guard Monte Morris.

Here is the list of three guards that Minnesota should be targeting ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8.

3 guards Timberwolves should target ahead of NBA trade deadline

#1. Tyus Jones - Washington Wizards

One of the reasons that the Timberwolves would be too keen to acquire Tyus Jones before the NBA trade deadline is his high shooting percentage. He can easily give them 10 points a night by asking for more possessions. He can solve much of the Timberwolves’ bench-scoring drought.

It was reported that the Washington Wizards were only looking for first-round picks in exchange for Jones. However, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Wizards are ready to take multiple second-round picks.

Jones is averaging 12.1 points per game this season on 49.2 percent shooting from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, what stands out is the ability to distribute the ball on the floor. He is also averaging 6.3 assists per game while starting all 48 games.

Jones can perfectly fit in Chris Finch’s style of play on both ends of the floor. However, the only problem with acquiring Jones is that if they keep Mike Conley and their core, they will potentially face a $50 million luxury tax the following year.

#2. Monte Morris - Detroit Pistons

The Timberwolves have been consistently linked with Monte Morris. He is a great ball handler and an excellent shooter from within and beyond the arc. Morris has played only five games this season because of his right quadriceps strain in October.

Before the 2023-24 season, of which he spent most part with the Denver Nuggets, Morris had never shot less than 37 percent from beyond the arc in his career. While it is true that the Timberwolves are one of the top teams in three-point shooting, Jones can be handy for Minnesota in other ways.

The Timberwolves are ranked 23rd in bench scoring this season and they haven’t been able to solve the problem so far. Adding Morris could solve much of the problem, taking the heavy scoring responsibility from their star players.

Morris has an excellent mid-range game and can use screens from big men on the Timberwolves’ roster. He is a career 48 percent shooter from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

#3. Bones Hyland - LA Clippers

Among all the three players, Bones Hyland is perhaps the easiest to grab for the Timberwolves. Given that the LA Clippers are already under heavy luxury tax this season, trading him away might save them over $10 million in tax.

However, the question remains if the Timberwolves want to trade for a player like Hyland, who could barely solve their bench problem. He is an average three-point shooter with an average field goal shooting percentage. This season, in 19 games, Hyland is shooting only 36.7 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, both career-low.

Acquiring Hyland would be more logical for the Timberwolves if they just think about bench-scoring. His being an average defender can still be managed, given that the Timberwolves are the top defensive team in the league this season.

