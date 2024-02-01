Minnesota Timberwolves(33-14) sit at the top of the Western Conference with the second-best record in the league, only behind Boston Celtics. With Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, they already possess an elite lineup on the floor.

One of the biggest factors in their elite performance has been their defense which is at the top in the league. It is the offense that they haven’t been able to figure out. They rank 22nd in the league in terms of points scored per game against their opponents.

They are ranked 19th in the league in offensive ratings. Adding a good shooter who can also play from the guard position could solve a lot of Timberwolves problems.

One of the names that has been constantly linked to the Timberwolves trade has been Monte Morris. The Pistons guard has only played three games this season and missed a total of 43 games so far.

According to reports, Tim Connelly, Timberwolves' President of basketball operations, has shown interest in trading for Morris. Since both have worked together previously in Denver, the trade rumors might have some truth in it.

While there is no confirmation about Timberwolves' admiration for the player, here are three reasons they should make a move for Morris.

3 reasons why Timberwolves should trade for Monte Morris

#1 Additional scoring option for Timberwolves

Monte Morris has almost flawless mid-range jumpers in the league. Like Shaun Livingston, an underrated mid-range shooter, Morris is almost automatic from the mid-range. Moreover, it is not just his mid-range jumpers that are worth considering for Minnesota. Morris is also an elite finisher at the rim.

Adding Morris is expected to solve the Timberwolves' scoring issues. He can add additional points coming off the bench and might save Chris Finch some forced defensive intensity for the postseason.

#2 Three-point shooting

Morris has never shot less than 37% from beyond the arc in a season, with his lowest shooting percentage being 37.8% in 2019-20. Timberwolves are among the top two three-point shooting teams in the league this season, only behind LA Clippers. Adding Morris would only add to their elite shooting that they can use in the postseason.

Morris averages 39.2% shooting from beyond the arc in his career. During his time with the Denver Nuggets, Morris made the most use of Nikola Jokic’s elite passing ability, shooting 39% from beyond the arc and over 48% from the floor. During the 2018-19 season, he shot over 41% from the floor.

Though Morris might not get to play alongside an elite passer like Joker in Minnesota, he can still shoot at a high percentage from the three-point line.

#3 Backup point guard

Despite the absence of a certified point guard, the Timberwolves have been rolling throughout the season, thanks to their elite defense and on-par offense. Adding Morris would finally ensure a backup point guard on the Timberwolves’ roster.

They already have Mike Conley Jr. in the starting position. However, they can use Morris to lead the second unit on the floor.

He can also fill in for the guard position in the starting lineup and distribute the ball making offense easier for Timberwolves while they play with a suffocating defense.

Overall, adding Morris is only going to help the Timberwolves when they enter the playoffs.

