3 NBA players who have made appearance at Met Gala

The Met Gala is one of the most popular celebrity events of the year. The annual gala is regarded as the most prestigious fashion event and features many popular celebrities every year.

From artists and actors to athletes, the event features many prominent figures from every industry. Due to this, it's no surprise that many NBA players have made appearances at the Met Gala over the past few years.

Historically, the gala is held on the first Monday of May. Due to this, the upcoming event will take place on Monday and will likely be attended by a few basketball stars once again. However, the guest list is private and will be revealed when the event starts.

Here are some of the most popular NBA players who've attended the prestigious event in the past.

#1 - Steph and Ayesha Curry attended 2021 Met Gala

Not only is Steph Curry one of the best NBA players in the world, but his wife is also very popular. Steph and Ayesha have risen to prominence over the last decade and have become one of the most beloved couples in the basketball league.

The two attended the Met Gala in 2021. The power couple caught a lot of attention on the red carpet as they both looked amazing. The theme of the gala was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and many fans believe that the two did a great job with their style.

#2 - Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union looked unique in 2022

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made a stylish appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. They looked fabulous as the actress wore a silver Atelier Versace dress, while the basketball legend opted for a Versace suit and open blazer.

"Gilded Glamour" was the gala theme for that year. Dwyane Wade's wife had a symbolic outfit that had a deeper meaning. She said that the red crystals on her dress represented the blood spilled by black and brown people during the Gilded Age.

#3 - Carmelo Anthony was the Monopoly man

La La and Carmelo Anthony are no longer together, but their appearance at the 2014 Met Gala will always be remembered. The then-New York Knicks superstar wore a tuxedo and a top hat, with many calling him the Monopoly man.

The 2014 theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," and La La opted for a stylish violet cutout gown. Anthony's ex-wife has attended many other Met Gala events, but mostly as a single woman.

