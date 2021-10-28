3 observations from the opening 5 games of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 NBA season

The defending NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks are off to a bit of a shaky start when considering their elite standards for the 2021-22 season. Their ring ceremony took place on opening night before tip-off against the intimidating Brooklyn Nets' roster.

Aside from Brooklyn, the Milwaukee Bucks have faced the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves at this point in the season. Brooklyn and Miami will be battling the Milwaukee Bucks atop the Eastern Conference all season long, but the other three matchups heavily favored the Bucks.

They have come out of these five games with a 3-2 record, with the most recent loss against Minnesota notably surprising the NBA world. The Milwaukee Bucks have been unfortunate to deal with a few injuries already and are working through a quick turnaround after an NBA Finals appearance in a shortened offseason.

Here are three observations of the Milwaukee Bucks I have throughout their first five games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 The importance of Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday played an essential role in the Milwaukee Bucks' journey to securing the Larry O'Brien trophy last season. The Bucks will need Holiday healthy this season if they have hopes of repeating their success, and losing their starting point guard during game one of the regular season to an ankle issue certainly hurts.

Since Holiday was sidelined, the Bucks have lacked a perimeter defense in a major way. Donte DiVincenzo would normally be the next option, but he has yet to return to game action either. Opposing guards have proven to be challenging for George Hill, who started in the absence of Holiday.

Tyler Herro, Lonnie Walker, Malcolm Brodgon, Chris Duarte, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards all posted big showings in their games against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday, who is widely referred to as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, could have significantly limited the production of those players.

Specifically with the Milwaukee Bucks' recent loss against Minnesota, Holiday missed for containing Russell and Edwards. Holiday's offensive contribution should not be overlooked because of his defensive prowess. The Milwaukee Bucks starting point guard averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season while converting 50.3 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a significantly improved roster when Jrue Holiday is healthy and ready to go, which should be any game now.

#2 Reliance on Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton seems to be one of the most underrated players in the NBA, even after winning an NBA Championship as the second option on the Milwaukee Bucks.

After being invited to the All-Star game two years prior, Middleton missed out in 2020-21. Throughout the 68 games played that season, the Milwaukee Bucks wing averaged 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and steals, while converting 47.6 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from three on significant volume, and 89.8 percent from the free-throw line.

With five games in the book this year, Middleton has been as expected for the most part, aside from his subpar three-point conversion rate that will quickly even out.

But with the absence of Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez for most games, the Milwaukee Bucks have been left with three starters watching from the sidelines. Giannis Antetokounmpo's role has not changed as a feature player and two-time MVP, but that leaves no room for Middleton to have an off-night.

It's no coincidence that the two games where Middleton shot poorly and managed 10 and 16 points respectively were the Milwaukee Bucks' lone two losses throughout five showings. The injuries around the roster require more from Middleton, and more often than not he has produced.

#1 Giannis Antetokoumnpo is still ridiculous

Giannis Antetokounmpo's accolades increase with each passing year in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform, with NBA Champion being the greatest and most recent title. Giannis won the NBA's Most Improved Player award in 2016-17, which was also the season that featured his first All-Star appearance.

Four full NBA seasons have started and ended since that point with the Milwaukee Bucks rostering Giannis as he racked up four more All-Star appearances, two MVP awards that he won in back-to-back years, Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20, and All-NBA in each of the past five seasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has given us every reason to expect greatness from him every time the Milwaukee Bucks touch the floor and this year seems to be more different. Throughout five games with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis is averaging 27.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 52.2 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from three, and 73.5 percent from the free throw line.

If his jump shot sticks around, and even if it fades to the level of last season, there is no reason the Milwaukee Bucks couldn't have another MVP caliber season on the way from Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak already has three games with over 30 points scored, including his 40 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked outings against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving what we already assumed - he is still one of the best players in the NBA.

