3 Players Houston Rockets should trade for before the deadline

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE

The Houston Rockets are in need of some good pieces to contend for the title

The Houston Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook in the offseason to form one of the most dynamic backcourts in the NBA. This also made the Rockets one of the most talked-about teams in the NBA.

The Rockets are expected to contend for a title but have got off to an inconsistent start. They have a 17-9 record and are currently the fifth-ranked team in the Western Conference.

James Harden has gone on a scoring tear not seen in the NBA since the time of Wilt Chamberlain. He is averaging 39 points per game so far in the season and has singlehandedly been taking games away from the opposition. He scored 60 points in just 3 quarters against the Atlanta Hawks. While Westbrook has been good for the Rockets, he has not been consistent. He has been inefficient from the floor and needs to improve his shot-making abilities.

The Rockets need one good trade before the trade deadline to become serious contenders for the title. Here are the 3 players that they should trade for:

#3 Jae Crowder

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

Jae Crowder could be a great option at the forward position for the Rockets. He is very similar to PJ Tucker and will add depth to the Rockets roster. He is an energetic defender and a good 3-point shooter.

Crowder currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. He hasn't been a big part of the roster and only clocks 24 minutes per game. He is averaging 9.5 points per game. The Rockets won't need to add many pieces to get the deal done for Crowder. The Rockets are currently too offense-oriented and Crowder can provide balance on both ends of the floor.

1 / 3 NEXT