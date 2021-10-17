3 players of the LA Clippers expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, there's no question that this team will look different compared to last year. The main reason? Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the majority of the season after undergoing an operation during the offseason.

After a year in which the Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals, many will wonder if this Los Angeles team can battle back and become a contender in the playoffs again.

While the loss of Kawhi Leonard will challenge the Clippers, there's still some serious intrigue about this team being a bit of a "sleeper" in the Western Conference. Head coach Tyronn Lue has done a sensational job with the Clippers ever since he was hired, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Lue has a couple of tricks up his sleeve this year as well.

With a roster that has an intriguing mix of veterans and young talent, let's take a look at some players that could be prepared for a big year for the Clippers.

The top players on the LA Clippers' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

#3 Terance Mann

Terance Mann could be an X-Factor for the Los Angeles Clippers

With the Los Angeles Clippers expected to be without Kawhi Leonard for the majority of the 2021-22 season, the team is going to need someone to step up and play a big role in the rotation.

One of the top contenders to do that is Terance Mann. After having a bit of a coming-out party during last year's NBA playoffs, the hope was that the 24-year-old wing would build off that momentum and become a bigger piece of the puzzle.

After an impressive offseason and preseason showing, the Clippers were pleased with what they saw with Mann. They gave him a two-year, $22 million extension. Mann is preparing to have himself a big year for the Clippers. He's got intriguing versatility on both sides of the ball and he's just scratching the surface when it comes to his full potential.

