3 players Memphis Grizzlies should trade for in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Memphis Grizzlies had an exciting 2020-21 NBA campaign as they reached the playoffs against all odds.

The Grizzlies have a young and talented squad that could become a legitimate threat in the West with a few key additions this summer.

3 players who can help the Memphis Grizzlies bolster their squad ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies possess the dynamic duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., who could go on to become one of the best guard/big tandems in the league. However, if they want to taste success in the postseason, the Grizzlies will have to build a strong side around the two players.

On that note, here are three players the Memphis Grizzlies should look to trade for during the 2021 NBA offseason.

#3 - Seth Curry, shooting guard

The Memphis Grizzlies can attempt to bring in Seth Curry from the Philadelphia 76ers

The Memphis Grizzlies' glaring weakness is that they don't have dead-eye shooters on the team. The team finished 23rd in three-point attempts and 20th in three-point field goals made last season, exhibiting the need for a three-point shooting specialist.

Seth Curry showed up this playoffs.



Highest career playoff 3P%:

46.8 — Seth Curry

46.6 — Raja Bell

44.8 — Kenny Smith

44.4 — Channing Frye pic.twitter.com/aKh557q9mJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 21, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies can attempt to bring in Seth Curry from the Philadelphia 76ers, who had an outrageous playoff run. The 76ers ended up crashing out of the postseason in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, but Curry made sure that the NBA fraternity took his notice.

The younger Curry brother averaged 18.8 points, 2 points and 2 assists per game during the playoffs, converting a staggering 50% of his shots from the deep. He picked up the scoring mantle when Ben Simmons failed and could prove to be a valuable addition to the Memphis Grizzlies squad.

Curry is owed close to $25 million over the next three years, which makes him an affordable target. He is more than comfortable taking a completely off-the-ball role, making him the perfect backcourt partner for ball-dominant Ja Morant.

Most Efficient Volume Shooters, 2021 Playoffs*



1. Seth Curry ............ 71.8 eFG%

2. Deandre Ayton ..... 71.6

3. Reggie Jackson ... 63.5

4. Kawhi Leonard .....62.9

5. John Collins .........60.3



*Min. 100 FGA, 41 Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/JPiWE509xt — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) June 21, 2021

