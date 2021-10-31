3 players that need to step up for LA Clippers alongside Paul George

Having had an amazing run in the 2020-21 NBA season, the LA Clippers will be hoping to surpass last season's ceiling in the new season. They are off to a poor start as they have sustained four losses in five games played. Most of which can be attributed to the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka, due to injuries sustained in the previous season.

If the LA Clippers are to put up a formidable challenge this season, some of their players will need to step up their game and put up better performances. Below are three players who need to take on the challenge and put in the extra effort alongside Paul George.

Three LA Clippers players that ought to step up their game

#1 Eric Bledsoe

The prodigal son, Eric Bledsoe, returned to the LA Clippers for a second stint on August 16, 2021. The point guard was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2010 NBA draft as a first-round pick but was later traded to the LA Clippers. He played his first three seasons in the NBA with the Clippers before being traded to the Phoenix Suns on July 10, 2013.

Bledsoe is expected to fill the shoes of former LA Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley, but his game needs a few tune-ups. His shooting has been questionable as he boasts of a 3-point accuracy of 18.8%, netting only 0.6 times from 3.2 attempts from the field. If Bledsoe can tap into his career prime performance with the Suns, the LA Clippers will be better off for it.

#2 Nicolas Batum

The LA Clippers signed Nicolas Batum on December 2, 2020, after he was waived by the Charlotte Hornets. His first season with the Clippers saw him feature in 67 games while starting 38 of them. He was instrumental in their defensive structure while also putting up some points on offense.

Batum re-signed on a two-year deal during the offseason after putting in a comeback performance the previous season. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists while posting 46.4% shooting accuracy from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range. If Batum can put up the same performances he did the previous season and increase his shooting accuracy, the LA Clippers can get back to winning ways.

#3 Reggie Jackson

The LA Clippers acquired Reggie Jackson late into the 2019-20 NBA season from the Detroit Pistons. He had featured in 17 games, making six starts, and only made a full-season debut for the Clippers in the previous season.

He recorded his worst average since his sophomore season in the 2020-21 NBA season, posting 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Although he places second on the team in points and field goals after five games in the new season, Jackson needs to step up if the LA Clippers are to attain a Western Conference Finals like they did last season or eventually become champions.

