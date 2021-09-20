3 players New Orleans Pelicans can target with their $17 million trade exception

The New Orleans Pelicans have done some excellent business this NBA offseason to create financial flexibility for the foreseeable future. The trade that saw them acquire Jonas Valanciunas from the Memphis Grizzlies for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and draft rights helped them create a $17 million trade exception out of Adams' contract.

They do not have to use it immediately as it expires next July. The New Orleans Pelicans have a decent team for the upcoming season. But there are doubts regarding their potential to make it to the playoffs. So there is a possibility that they may need to use the $17 million trade exception sooner rather than later when the new season starts.

Based on the issues they could face in the 2021-22 campaign, we take a look at three players the New Orleans Pelicans can target to improve their squad with the help of the $17 million trade exception.

#3 Jeremy Lamb

Jeremy Lamb (left) guarding Donovan Mitchell during an NBA game.

The Indiana Pacers are actively trying to shop Jeremy Lamb. He is a decent scorer and has improved his long-range shooting over the last season. Lamb is 29 right now and is on a $10 million expiring contract. The Pelicans need good production off their bench and he could provide exactly that.

Lamb's ten-season experience in the league should also come in handy for the young New Orleans Pelicans side. He averaged 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.

Lamb shot a career-best 40.6% from the three-point line. If the New Orleans Pelicans sign him with the trade exception, they will be able to save up $7 million to make other moves if needed.

#2 Davis Bertans

Davis Bertans (right) in action during an NBA game.

The Washington Wizards acquired three highly efficient frontcourt players in Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the Russell Westbrook trade to the LA Lakers.

KCP is likely to start at the 3, while Kuzma could either come off the bench or play at the 4. Meanwhile, Rui Hachiumura isn't going anywhere and is considered a valuable young asset for the Wizards. This could see Davis Bertans' minutes reduced for next season.

He is owed $16 million next campaign and would be a great option to consider for the New Orleans Pelicans, keeping in mind he is a terrific shooter from long range. Bertans averaged 11.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest last season. He shot 39.5% from the floor on 7.5 attempts per game.

#1 Marcus Smart

Marcu Smart prepares to shoot the ball.

Marcus Smart signed a four-year $77 million extension with the Boston Celtics this offseason, but there is a chance that the C's could consider trading him. Smart is owed $14.3 million next season. So the New Orleans Pelicans can use their Steven Adams trade exception to sign him.

However, it's unclear whether the Celtics would agree to that trade, as the Pels will just have draft capital to offer, as they won't have to send an equal contract in return.

Nonetheless, the New Orleans Pelicans can at least keep him on their list of targets to consider with their $17 million trade exception. Smart will provide some much-needed defense, and he is also a decent playmaker. He averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.

NBA TV @NBATV Marcus Smart locks down on defense in the closing seconds of the game for your Heads Up Play of the Day! 🔒 Marcus Smart locks down on defense in the closing seconds of the game for your Heads Up Play of the Day! 🔒 https://t.co/xSZTbMiV1x

Smart has made the All-Defensive first team twice (2019, 2020) in his career. The New Orleans Pelicans will have to wait until January 17th next year to make a move for him, as per his current contract details listed by Spotrac.

That's a good thing, though, as it gives the New Orleans Pelicans time to decide whether they need to make a move for him or use the trade exception on another player that may be available by the trade deadline.

