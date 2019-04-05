3 players who shouldn't be considered for NBA's 2019 Most Improved Player Award

Paul George celebrating during the Thunder's game against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season

The NBA introduced the Most Improved Player of the Year Award way back in 1985, and after years of being widely ignored, the trophy has started to gain traction in recent years. The MIP award is annually presented to the individual that makes the most progress over a 12-month span, and a number of huge names have recently taken home the title.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a leading candidate for this 2019's Most Valuable Player accolade, won the award in 2017, while other notable recent winners also include C.J. McCollum and Jimmy Butler. Victor Oladipo is the most recent winner thanks to his form with the Indiana Pacers last season.

Due to the award's increase in prestige, the race to be named 2019's Most Improved Player is expected to be one of the most competitive in league history. Up to ten players are expected to compete for the title, although some of the frontrunners are questionable choices for a number of reasons, and here are three individuals who should be overlooked for this year's award.

#3 Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Zach LaVine has been the Bulls' most reliable performer

Despite the Chicago Bulls' ongoing struggles, Zach LaVine has enjoyed a fine season. The 23-year-old has recorded career highs in both points (23.7), assists (4.5) and rebounds (4.7), while also establishing himself as the focal point of the Chicago offense.

Nevertheless, while there is no doubting that LaVine is continuing to develop into in an All-Star calibre player, his improved stat-line has much to do with him playing 34.5 minutes per game.

When examining LaVine's stats per 36 minutes, his totals for the 18/19 season totals are pretty consistent to last year, and the guard continues to shoot at his career average from three. Ultimately, LaVine is continuing to improve but his huge jump this season has been widely exaggerated.

