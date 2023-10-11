The Dallas Mavericks remained winless in the 2023 NBA preseason after losing their third straight preparation game. Coming off two consecutive defeats to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi, the Mavericks lost again, this time to Real Madrid at Wizink Center.

With Luka Doncic, who had an emotional night in Madrid, as he faced his former team, playing just five minutes, the Mavericks lost to the reigning EuroLeague champions in an impressive game 127-123.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led four Dallas players in scoring with 21 points and five 3-pointers (5-for-14), while Dante Exum, who spent the previous two years in the EuroLeague, added 13 points and nine assists.

On the other hand, Facundo Campazzo was unstoppable for the winners, with 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Vincent Poirier (10 rebounds) and Sergio Llull posted 19 points each. Guerschon Yabusele added 18 points and nine rebounds for the "Whites," who shift their attention to Thursday's road game against Anadolu Efes in EuroLeague Round 2.

That said, let's take a look at three reasons why the Mavericks and Doncic should be concerned, as they are heading back to Dallas after completing their international tour.

3 reasons why Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic fans should be alarmed by 0-3 preseason record

#3, Poor sefense

For a third straight preseason game, Dallas played poor defense. After allowing 104 and 111 points in the two games against the Timberwolves, they conceded 127 on Tuesday.

We have already said that defense will be key for the Mavs' success this year, yet we have seen no improvement in this area in the first preparation games. Dallas conceded 38 points in the opening quarter and 37 in the fourth, when Real Madrid outscored them 37-24 to turn things around and win the game.

Moving forward, the Mavericks should put more pressure to the ball (just nine steals on Tuesday) and play tougher defensively to avoid another major upset.

#2, Poor 3-point shooting

The Mavericks have one of the NBA's best offensive teams in the league, with a lot of players who can score from beyond the arc. Still, they have done a poor job shooting the 3-ball, and this has to change.

Against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Dallas shot just 14-for-46 from 3-point range (30.4%). Three days later, they went 16-for-46 (34.8%).

Missing so many 3-pointers is not a good sign for a team that will rely a lot on perimeter shooting this year. Thus, we should expect the Mavs to improve in that area, but still their percentage from beyond the arc remains concerning.

#1, Luka Doncic's condition

It makes sense for teams to rest their superstars during preparation games and not give them so much playing time. However, Dallas used Doncic for just five minutes on Tuesday, as they wanted to be cautious as the Slovenian superstar nurses a calf injury.

This is a different injury to the one (thigh) that has bothered Doncic since March, as he wasn't 100 percent during the FIBA World Cup last month. The team has not released an update on when they expect Doncic to be 100 percent ready, but it certainly can't afford to have him on minutes restriction once the regular season starts.

Fellow superstar Kyrie Irving was also out, as he was dealing with a left groin soreness and Dallas wanted to protect him.