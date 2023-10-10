Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid 2023-24 NBA Preseason October 10: Date, time, where to watch and live stream details

The Dallas Mavericks complete their international preseason tour with a game vs. Real Madrid in Spain, on Tuesday, October 10. This is the third of the four preseason games the Mavs will play, as they start to shift their attention to their regular-season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 25.

This will be an emotional moment for superstar guard Luka Doncic, who is returning to Madrid to face his former team. Doncic joined the "Whites" academy at the age of 13 and spent three years as a professional (2015-2018), winning all individual and team titles before moving to the NBA.

Dallas is coming off back-to-back preseason losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who swept the two-game series vs. the Mavs in Abu Dhabi. They have one preseason game left after that, as they will take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, October 20.

For their part, Real Madrid have already started their campaign in both the Spanish League (ACB) and the EuroLeague. They won the Spanish Super Cup last month, while they prevailed over Baskonia in their EuroLeague opener last week (77-79).

Dallas Mavericks vs Real Madrid 2023-24 NBA preseason game details

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Wizink Center, Madrid, Spain

The Dallas Mavericks will look to improve their defense after allowing 111 and 104 points, respectively, in each of the two games vs the Timberwolves. Defense will be key for the Mavs this year should they want to have a deep playoff run after a losing season, where they missed the postseason.

At the same time, they have to deal with Kyrie Irving's injury, with the superstar guard set to miss his second straight preseason game. Irving is dealing with left groin soreness and the team will be cautious with his condition heading into the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will honor Doncic for his contribution to the team's success, but they will look to avoid missing players to injury. The reigning EuroLeague champions will travel to Istanbul tomorrow, as they take on Anadolu Efes in Round 2 on Thursday.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid: Where to watch

NBA fans worldwide can watch the game on NBA TV and League Pass, while Bally Sports Southwest will broadcast the game in Dallas.

What to expect in Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid preseason game

Luka Doncic will certainly get more time in this one, as he is facing his former team and will get a standing ovation from fans in attendance.

"If I return to Europe one day, I will surely go back to Madrid, that's 100%. But I don't know what the future is going to be like. But if I come back, it will surely be at Real Madrid," Doncic told the media during Monday's press conference.

"I've been waiting for this match for months. It's going to be for sure one of the most special games for me, if not the most. I have told Mark Cuban many times, and he always told me that this game was going to happen," he added.

The Dallas Mavericks will look to improve their three-point shooting, after going 14-for-46 in each of their two games vs the Timberwolves, whereas Real Madrid head coach Chus Mateo is expected to give playing time to all players in the roster, looking to avoid any injuries, with the game vs. Efes just two days away.