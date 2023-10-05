Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks opened their NBA preseason with a 99-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Doncic played only 17 minutes but finished with 25 points and five assists on 8/14 shooting.

The Slovenian superstar didn't play at all in the second half, with Dallas struggling offensively without him on the floor. With that in mind, look at three things we learned about Luka Doncic after his preseason debut.

3 things we learned about Luka Doncic after 2023 preseason debut

#3. He looked in good shape

Luka Doncic's shape has always been questioned since he moved to the NBA in 2018. The Slovenian superstar used to join the training camp out of shape and then had to spend more time and work to improve his physical condition.

However, it looks like this summer was different, as he had a long offseason to work on his body and stay in shape heading into the FIBA World Cup and the NBA season.

In addition, playing in the World Cup gave him some rhythm and helped him maintain his good physical condition, which is excellent news for the Mavs heading into the start of the season in three weeks.

On Thursday, Doncic showed he is in good shape, and we should expect him to improve his physical condition further.

#2. Thigh injury doesn't look serious

Luka Doncic admitted that he has been playing through a thigh injury he initially suffered in March. He played through it in the World Cup and revealed he is not 100% ready.

However, it looks like the injury doesn't bother him, which became evident in the time he spent on the floor. The Mavs, though, want to be cautious with him and manage his minutes to avoid having him re-aggravate it.

#1. He is still the Mavs' undisputed leader

This is what Mark Cuban said in the summer when speaking about Kyrie Irving's addition and his chemistry with Doncic. The Slovenian superstar will be the one who will run the plays, so Irving will need to adjust to being the No. 2 on the team.

"Kyrie is a super smart guy and he knows it's Luka's team. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it; this is Luka's team," Mark Cuban said in The Pat Bev Pod with Rone, via Sports Illustrated.

On Thursday, Doncic was the leading scorer for Dallas, with Irving scoring just two points on 1/6 shooting. Their chemistry will be key for the Mavs' success this year, but the first preseason game showed that Doncic will be the floor general for Dallas.

The Mavs will play another three preseason games before their season opener against the San Antonio Spurs, and we will get a better idea of how coach Jason Kidd wants his team to play this year.