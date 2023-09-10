Dennis Schroder and Germany are the 2023 FIBA World Cup champions after outlasting Serbia in the final on Sunday. Schroder led Die Manschaft to their first-ever World Cup title with an 83-77 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines in front of 12,022 fans.

Schroder finished with 21 points, two rebounds and two assists but it was Johannes Voigtmann who was Germany's best player in the final. Voigtmann had 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists. He was huge on both sides of the ball and played his game of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points, three rebounds and five assists for Serbia. The final was close in the first half and was tied at halftime. Germany got the lead with a huge third quarter, with Serbia making things interesting in the final frame.

3 reasons why Dennis Schroder is the REAL MVP of FIBA World Cup 2023

Dennis Schroder was named the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP for his performances throughout the tournament. Schroder averaged 19.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in eight games. He was the best player for Germany in the World Cup and it was a well-deserved accolade.

Some fans might think that Franz Wagner deserved to win the MVP of the tournament but he missed a couple of games in the first round due to an ankle injury. Wagner did win the 2023 FIBA World Cup Finals MVP after putting up 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.

It should also be noted that Schroder became the second German to win the MVP of the FIBA World Cup. Dirk Nowitzki won the award back in 2002 when Germany won the bronze medal.

Now, let's take a look at some reasons why Schroder deserved the prestigious award.

#3 Leadership and Intensity

Dennis Schroder is the unquestioned leader of Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Schroder showed off his leadership all throughout the entire tournament, lifting his team during tough times. He takes over the game on offense when needed while also allowing his teammates to find their groove.

Schroder's intensity almost got the best of him during Germany's game against Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the second round. He got into it with teammate Daniel Theis and head coach Gordon Herbert on the sidelines. It was an emotional outburst but everyone knew it was part of the game.

#2 Clutch

Dennis Schroder has always been a clutch player in the NBA, and it seemed like he's even more clutch for Germany. Schroder has never been afraid of the moment and is always confident in his ability to make a shot in a tight game.

The Toronto Raptors guard's biggest shot of the 2023 FIBA World Cup came against their semifinal win over the United States. With around 40 seconds left in the game, Schroder put the moves on former LA Lakers teammate Austin Reaves before hitting the stepback jumper to give Germany a four-point lead.

Schroder also put the game away in the final against Serbia. He drove to the basket to give them a two-possession lead and made free throws towards the end of the game.

#1 Offense

Dennis Schroder was the heart and soul of Germany's offense in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Schroder has always been known as a scorer and he did just that in most of their games. He did have a couple of bad games but made the necessary adjustments and became a playmaker at times.

Schroder also knew when to take over the offense and the team needed to score. Having players such as Franz Wagner helped but he was simply one of the best players of the tournament. Germany went undefeated en route to their first-ever FIBA World Cup championship.

