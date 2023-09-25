3 reasons why Jordan Poole may not succeed with the Wizards

Jordan Poole will have a fresh start next season with the Washington Wizards. The Golden State Warriors traded Poole this offseason as part of a package in exchange for Chris Paul.

It was a surprising deal considering Poole's age compared to Paul, who will be the second-oldest player in the league next season. Poole had a good campaign last season, averaging 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

However, his efficiency took a dip, as he shot just 43.0% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc. His defense was outright atrocious, and his effort was questioned by the Warriors fan base.

Some fans also defended Poole due to the punching incident involving him and Draymond Green. The teammates were involved in a scuffle in training camp, which led to Green punching Poole. The video was released on social media, and fans went crazy.

Why Jordan Poole may fail in Washington

Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole ruined the Golden State Warriors' chemistry.

They failed to defend their championship and were eliminated in the second round by the LA Lakers. It also seemed like the Warriors had to choose between Poole and Green.

The Warriors brought back Green and signed him to a four-year contract, while Poole was traded to the Wizards. Many expect the 24-year-old guard to have a breakout season in Washington. He has all the tools to be successful, but there is also the potential for failure.

On that note, let's take a look at three possible reasons why Jordan Poole could fail with the Wizards.

#3 His effort on defense could hurt the team

Jordan Poole has the potential to be one of the best offensive players in the NBA. However, his defense could be his downfall with the Washington Wizards. He was very lazy on defense with the Golden State Warriors last season, which drew the ire of fans, teammates and coaches.

No matter how many points Poole can score on one side, it won't matter if he allows more at the other. He would need to work more, especially on his conditioning, as he will need to be good at both sides of the ball or at least be respectable on defense.

#2 Opposing teams will focus more on him

Jordan Poole of the Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole would likely be the first option on offense for the Washington Wizards next season. Poole is capable of taking over games because of his streakiness. He can knock down hard shots, and his attack to the basket is an underrated part of his game.

However, that would lead to opposing defenses focusing more on him. He won't have the luxury of Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, who attack defenses once they cross halfcourt.

He will be more prone to turnovers, and there could be a lot of headaches from poor shot selections.

#1 Jordan Poole might not embrace a change of scenery

It will be interesting to see if Jordan Poole would embrace the change of scenery. Poole probably visualized taking over the Golden State Warriors when Steph Curry and Co. became too old. However, he was likely impatient about the team's vision, so trading him was the only choice.

Poole has the chance to shine in Washington and even become a first-time All-Star. However, it's all about embracing the city and the culture, which might not be the best in the league. There have been players who didn't want to be there, and it affected their game.

However, if Poole can focus on turning the franchise around, it would not be surprising if he succeeds in a Wizards uniform.

