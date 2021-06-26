3 reasons why Kevin Huerter could be Atlanta Hawks' X-factor against the Milwaukee Bucks | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks' brilliant postseason run has been the biggest story of the 2021 NBA playoffs so far, with Kevin Huerter playing a major role. The Hawks have been underdogs in all the series they have played in the playoffs, and have managed to get the better of their opposition in the first two rounds. They are currently locked in a best-of-seven-game battle with the Milwaukee Bucks with the intent of making the NBA finals.

Kevin Huerter's emergence has been a major factor in the Atlanta Hawks' success, as the young swingman has played his role to near perfection.

3 factors why Kevin Huerter is the Atlanta Hawks' trump card in the Eastern Conference finals

Kevin Huerter is averaging 11 points, close to three rebounds and two assists per game in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He played a starring role in the Atlanta Hawks' dramatic Game 7 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, proving that he can be the second option behind Trae Young for Nate McMillan's side.

Huerter has great responsibility on his shoulders for the remainder of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Here is why he is the X-factor for the Atlanta Hawks in this conference finals matchup.

#3 His ability to impact proceedings both with and without the ball

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

Kevin Huerter was always a reliable shooter coming out of college, but it is remarkable how he has improved his playmaking in just three years in the league. Huerter has averaged 3.8 and 3.5 assists per game in the last two seasons, with a healthy turnover count of 1.6 and 1.1 respectively.

These numbers indicate his ability to hurt the opposition with the ball in his hands, something he couldn't execute in his first year in the NBA (2.9 assists and 1.5 TOV per game).

Huerter remains an off-ball threat, and his tendency to come off screens and bomb long-range shots from the perimeter remains a concern for opposition teams. Kevin Huerter possesses the talent to affect the game both on and off the ball, and his versatile skill set could potentially win the series for the Hawks.

