3 reasons why LA Clippers won't make it to the 2022 NBA Playoffs without Kawhi Leonard

The NBA's Western Conference is ridiculously competitive, and the LA Clippers are far from locks for the playoffs considering the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz and his timeline is uncertain for the 2021-22 season.

This leaves the LA Clippers with an MVP-sized hole to fill amongst the remaining roster. Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo are the two most noteworthy subtractions throughout the offseason, while Eric Bledsoe and Justice Winslow will be joining the squad. Jason Preston and BJ Boston were acquired via the draft for president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank.

The LA Clippers concluded the 2020-21 regular season with the fourth-best record in the Western Conference with 47 wins and 25 losses. The team was 11-9 in the 20 games that Kawhi Leonard sat last season and 36-16 in the games that included Kawhi. If they were to continue their 55 win percentage rate without Kawhi, that would have placed them around the seventh seed last season.

As has been the case for two years now, and will continue to be, any team that finishes between the sixth and tenth seeds in their respective conferences will participate in a play-in tournament for the playoffs. Deciding the fate of your postseason with just one or two games leaves no possibility, and the LA Clippers could find themselves in that situation without Kawhi Leonard..

Here are three reasons the LA Clippers could miss the 2021-22 postseason considering Kawhi Leonard's injury.

#3 Other Injury-Prone Players

LA Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

Paul George is the obvious candidate to step up while Kawhi Leonard is sidelined. The seven-time All-Star finished third in both Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year voting at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. We are now three years removed from that point however, and George has a history of unfortunate injuries throughout his career.

In the last two 72 game seasons, the LA Clippers wing has played in 48 and 54 total games. Last season, the LA Clippers totaled 1,483 possessions without either George or Leonard and were a -1.7 net rating in those minutes.

While other players on the roster are capable of stepping up, Paul George going down would be the clearest downfall to the LA Clippers' playoff hopes in 2021-22.

Luke Kennard spent all of last offseason rehabbing from tendinitis in both of his knees, and didn't see how many expected him to during his tenure with the LA Clippers.

In June 2021, Serge Ibaka underwent back surgery that led to his season ending abruptly during the LA Clippers' playoff run.

Nicolas Batum is only a year removed from a significant torn ligament in his left elbow that had lingering effects.

Justice Winslow has played a grand total of 37 games over the last two seasons.

Without Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers' margin for error and flexibility becomes razor thin, and another substantial injury could derail their season quickly.

