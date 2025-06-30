3 reasons why LeBron James should seriously consider leaving LA Lakers

LA Lakers star LeBron James will be competing in a record 23rd season. On Sunday, the four-time champion opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, James, per his agent, Rich Paul, wants to fight for a championship next season. The league’s career scoring leader will also be monitoring the Lakers’ trade moves.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie (Buss) and Rob (Pelinka) and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."

The Lakers and LeBron suffered an early playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. Although the team made improvements under first-year coach JJ Reddick, more needs to be done to boost the team’s overall chances next season.

However, nothing has been done yet. The Lakers were the only team in the league not to make a draft or trade during the 2025 NBA draft, bar some second-round picks.

With the way things are shaping up, LeBron James might not be a Purple and Gold for much longer. Here are three reasons why LeBron James should seriously consider leaving the LA Lakers:

Three reasons why LeBron James should leave the LA Lakers

#1 Roster trades & cap constraints threaten title chances

This has to be the major reason why LeBron James needs to seek an exit. The league is becoming very competitive, especially in the highly contested Western Conference. Teams like the Houston Rockets have bolstered their roster, but the Lakers have been quiet so far.

La Lakers forward LeBron James - Source: Imagn

To push the Lakers, LeBron’s influential agent, Rich Paul, made it clear on Sunday that his client wants a realistic shot at another championship.

Although the blockbuster swap of Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic made the backcourt exciting and dangerous, it drastically weakened the frontcourt, exposing gaping holes at center during last season’s playoff loss.

LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul - Source: Getty

Also, LeBron’s $52.6M salary has monopolized cap space. Even with reports of Dorian Finney‑Smith opting out, the Lakers could only muster minimal exceptions, which is bad news in a West where its other teams are not resting until they build a winning team.

#2 Luka-Centric Future Doesn’t Align With LeBron’s Timeline

While LeBron James is the undisputed leader of the Lakers’ team, he isn’t their future. Luka Doncic at 26 is their cornerstone, which has signaled to James’ camp a shift and plan for life without King James at the Crypto.com Arena.

Luka Doncic celebrates with LeBron (facing) - Source: Imagn

Kudos to him and his medical team for keeping him fit far beyond Father Time, but his time is getting over. But would he want to join a team and cause the same perceived animosity he created on his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a young Kyrie Irving? As far as winning is concerned, LeBron and his team might not mind.

#3 Legacy, Family & Physical Wear Mount Pressure to Exit

LeBron James isn’t getting any younger. At 40, age will soon catch up with him, but his eye on leaving a long-lasting legacy might be his downfall.

LeBron James and Savannah James - Source: Getty

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday, his wife wants him to retire in the next year or so. Going by his loyalty to family, LeBron might just give in to her wishes but not before making one last push for title number five.

What’s next for LeBron James?

The Lakers have so far granted LeBron most of his wishes. His son, Bronny, was drafted last season, and LeBron signed a two-year $104 million deal.

Offers for him won’t be in short supply. Last season, the Golden State Warriors inquired about his availability and would most certainly return for his services.

LeBron still hasn’t lost his touch, as he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this last season. Only time will tell if he decides to seek an exit from the team he had won a championship with in 2020.

