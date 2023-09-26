3 reasons why LeBron James could win the 2024 NBA MVP award

LeBron James is entering his 21st NBA season, and the LA Lakers have beefed up his supporting cast during the off-season. The 38-year-old has shown that he can still keep up with the league's best, and an MVP award will bring him another chip to the GOAT debate between him and Michael Jordan.

Last season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games. Father Time is undefeated, as many say, but the four-time NBA champion keeps on delaying the inevitable.

James has four MVP awards, but the last time he won it was way back in 2013. As the oldest player in the league, the 19-time NBA All-Star has a prime chance to bag another MVP award to add to his trophy room.

Why LeBron James could win fifth NBA MVP award

The LA Lakers are title contenders entering this year, and most MVPs are chosen from the team that perform the best in the NBA season.

On that note, here are three reasons why LeBron James could win the 2024 NBA Most Valuable Player Award

#1 Chasing Michael Jordan

LeBron James has made it known that he wants to chase 'the ghost' of Michael Jordan. That means he would strive to do his best to be considered the best basketball player in history.

Jordan has five MVPs, while James has four. Another MVP title would stir up the basketball GOAT conversation once again.

#2 Better supporting cast

After trading for Russell Westbrook, the LA Lakers made a huge climb in the NBA Western Conference. They were seventh in the West and reached the playoffs before getting beated by the eventual champions Denver Nuggets in the West finals.

When the Lakers turned the tide by the trade deadline, they were arguably the best team in the league. Adding Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Jackson Hayes to their existing core increases their depth, so LA could win more games than they did last season.

If the Lakers make the top three in the Western Conference, James will likely be in the conversation as the season's MVP.

#3 Breaking records

Having been recognized as the NBA MVP in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013, LBJ hasn't won the top individual award in a decade. If he wins it again, he will join Michael Jordan and Bill Russell with five titles.

LeBron James will be one award shy of tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most season MVPs, but he will be recognized more as the player who won it in three different decades.