3 reasons which prove why Giannis Antentokounmpo still hasn't achieved his peak potential

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an amazing time in his career having just won his first NBA championship ring with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. He led the Bucks to a win over the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 NBA Finals, finishing the series with a 4-2 record. They lost their first two games of the series, but remained resilient and went on to win the next four games to clinch their most-needed victory. The championship title was their first since 1971, ending their 50-year drought and their second in franchise history.

The Bucks' power forward secured a new addition of awards to his already packed list during the offseason, winning the 2020-21 NBA Finals MVP alongside his championship ring. He has won almost everything there is, but the big question remains, has he attained his peak potential yet? The answer is quite simple, he hasn't and below are the reasons why.

Three reasons which prove why Giannis Antentokounmpo still hasn't achieved his peak potential

#1 Giannis is still a young player

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks sits on the boards waiting to go into the game against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Six of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent eight seasons since joining the NBA at 19 years old, having been selected by the Bucks as the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He has since then become one of the most decorated players in the league and he's only 26 years old.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp To say Jalen Rose is impressed with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game is a huge understatement 💯🏆 To say Jalen Rose is impressed with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game is a huge understatement 💯🏆 https://t.co/ahTnTLmtrH

Research carried out by Berri and Simmons suggests that NBA players in all normal circumstances peak at age 26. Their research further reveals that while the player's skill takes a gradual decline after 26, a major decline can be seen at 30. Going by this, Giannis Antetokounmpo still has about four seasons of top-notch performances before we can rule him out.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar