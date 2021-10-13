3 reasons why Trae Young can lead Atlanta Hawks to a deep playoff run again in the 2021-22 NBA season

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. It was an unexpected sight, but it was well-deserved.

The Hawks were an exciting team to start the 2020-21 NBA season. They had a strong 2020 offseason, having brought in some veterans to play off the young core of Trae Young and John Collins.

In the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Young took on the villain role given to him by New York Knicks fans. He helped the Atlanta Hawks beat the Knicks in five games before leading a seven-game series win over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

An ankle injury hindered him and his team in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they faced eventual NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Why Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks could have another deep run in the NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks just had another big offseason after signing John Collins to a five-year, $125-million contract. They are looking to have a successful 2021-22 season with Nate McMillan as head coach and the Young-Collins duo as their core.

Young made a big impact with last year's team, putting up 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game with 43/34/88 shooting splits in the regular season.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Trae Young could push the Atlanta Hawks to another deep postseason run in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Trae Young is heading towards a superstar-caliber NBA career

Atlanta Hawks Media Day.

Luka Doncic has been tipped as a sure bet to become a superstar in the NBA. However, Trae Young might go toe-to-toe with the Slovenian for supremacy in the league for years to come.

Of course, Doncic is the more impressive player in terms of his frame and impact on a basketball game. However, Young has already pushed his team to a deep NBA Playoffs run and has had many clutch moments on the journey.

In the years to come, we might witness Trae Young fighting for NBA MVP awards and putting the Atlanta Hawks, or any other team he plays for, in the elite tier of the league.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh