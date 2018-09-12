3 Reasons why Michael Jordan will remain the undisputed GOAT

It has been implied in so many discussions that the case on who should be considered as the greatest basketball player of all time is now too close to call with LeBron James getting better and better at an age wherein his 'mileage' must have supposed to slowed him down. In fact, in some lists, the four-time NBA MVP has already overtaken his idol, Michael Jordan, and that the three-time champion is now on his way to cementing his legacy by winning a couple more titles for his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers, before he finally hangs his purple and gold jersey (or other colors, who knows) for good.

The former Cleveland Cavalier made a strong case last season by not only playing in all 82 regular season games for the first time in his career, but he also managed to book an 8th straight NBA finals appearance despite losing his partner Kyrie Irving.

But, has he really overtaken Michael Jordan in the race? Or will he ever?

Let us consider three reasons why it is doubtful LeBron will ever dislodge MJ as the GOAT.

#3 Jordan is unbeaten in the finals

Michael Jordan, during his time, has dominated the NBA like no other.

Although not having a runner-up finish in any NBA finals should not be a sole basis for consideration, one's greatness can be measured by how a player can lead his team to the Promise Land repeatedly without failing a single time.

Having won two sets of three-peats (1991-1993 and 1996-1998), Air Jordan had made everybody concede their chances to the Bulls as no less than the great Pat Riley admitted that, "Nobody else would win until Michael Jordan leaves the game of basketball."

And besides, what can beat being unbeatable in the NBA Finals? Certainly, having five losses and counting doesn't do the job.

