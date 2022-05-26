3 Reasons why it will be a no-brainer for Orlando Magic to draft Chet Holmgren with the number 1 overall pick | 2022 NBA Draft

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Orlando Magic are on the clock with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Whoever they select will be joining one of the league's brightest cores, led by Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony. While there are multiple players Orlando can choose from, there is one player they should have their sights set on.

This season, there were few players better in college basketball than Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren. In 32 games, he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.

There are many reasons why the Orlando Magic should select Chet Holmgren, the first being fit. Currently, their roster consists of a plethora of guards. Adding a defensive stalwart like Holmgren would man down their frontcourt alongside Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba if they decide to keep him long-term.

Another factor that should entice the Orlando Magic in Holmgren is upside. He was one of college basketball's top players and still has room to grow.

At seven feet tall with a seven-foot-six wingspan, Holmgren is an enigma at the center position. If he can put on weight and muscle in the coming years, he has the potential to be a rare talent in the NBA.

Chet Holmgren can give the Orlando Magic some much-needed star power

Piggybacking off upside, the third reason why the Magic should take Holmgren over the other top prospects is star power.

Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. will both be good players in the NBA, but neither showed flashes of being a "top guy." Chet Holmgren, on the other hand, could become that type of player down the line.

The Orlando Magic have a huge batch of young talent that should excite those in and around the organization. That being said, they are missing someone with "face of the franchise" potential.

Adding Holmgren to the mix could give the Magic the final piece of their rebuild. If he can contribute on day one, it could be the beginning of Orlando slowly starting to work their way up the ranks of the Eastern Conference.

Taking Holmgren isn't exactly a no-brainer pick, but for the Orlando Magic, it makes a lot of sense. Outside of his size, everything about his game should translate to the NBA.

After the league slowly trended away from the big man, they are making a comeback. Led by players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, teams are once again being led by centers. While these players are generational frontcourt talents, Chet Holmgren could fall into that same category if he develops properly.

