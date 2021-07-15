3 reasons why Willie Green can be a good choice as the New Orleans Pelicans head coach

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the market for a new head coach, and recent reports indicate Willie Green is the front runner. Although no official statement has been made, Green will likely take over the head coach position ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

A disappointing 31-41 run in the 2020-21 regular season was the main reason for Stan Van Gundy's departure after only one season with the Pelicans. The 11th-placed finish was not good enough for the franchise, and by mutual agreement, they parted ways.

The race for the head coach position is reportedly down to Green and Charles Lee, who is currently an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks. Although both candidates do not have experience as head coaches, they are known for their contributions to player development.

Story: Suns assistant Willie Green has emerged as the strong frontrunner and the Pelicans’ choice to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell @wojespn https://t.co/DdhGM4eE9z — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) July 12, 2021

Willie Green is currently serving as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns. However, the announcement of his hire as the New Orleans Pelicans head coach might come sooner rather than later. The Suns will have to finish their run in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks before an official press conference is held.

Green's signing will make him the 8th head coach in franchise history. The young coach will be charged with leading the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs.

On that note, here are three reasons why Willie Green can be a great choice as the New Orleans Pelicans head coach.

#1 Willie Green will bring a winning mentality to the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have missed three consecutive NBA playoffs and will be looking to change that. The Pelicans have the talent needed; all that is left is for them to find a winning formula.

Green's hiring might be the catalyst for change in New Orleans as he is no stranger to winning NBA championships as a coach. His first win came a year after he started his coaching career with the Golden State Warriors. He was an assistant coach under Steve Kerr, who led the Warriors to two championships in 2017 and 2018.

Congrats to my friend and college teammate Willie Green on another NBA championship! Willie continues his excellence as a great coach and mentor for the Golden State Warrior team. He’ll be a NBA head coach in 2-4 years. #Yoda pic.twitter.com/996CHEEOKY — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) June 9, 2018

The 39-year-old is well on his way to winning a third championship with the Phoenix Suns, who are currently in the NBA Finals. Although the competition is far from over, the Suns hold a 2-1 lead in the 7-game series.

With his hire, the New Orleans Pelicans will have a head coach that can instill the same winning mentality in the players and perhaps lead them to a deep run in the playoffs.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra