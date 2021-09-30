3 reasons why Zion Williamson could become the greatest player in New Orleans Pelicans' history

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. In his debut season with the Pelicans, he secured an average of 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists with a field goal accuracy of 58.3% in the regular season. He was named Rookie of the Year. The following season, he made his first appearance in an All-Star game on February 23, for Team Durant and was featured in the starting lineup.

Since he made his debut he has been a great force within the team, making his claim as the leader of the team and in the future, possibly the greatest player of the franchise. Below are three reasons as to why he could attain such a feat.

#1 Zion has a statistical scoring advantage

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots a free throw against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on December 25, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Zion Williamson has outperformed every New Orleans player in their rookie season in fewer games played. He has solidified himself as a key part of the Pelicans' roster, leading the team in points (1,647 in 61 games) in the just-concluded season. He also holds the record as a teenager with the most points scored per game in a minimum of 10 games (23.6), surpassing LeBron James' record of 21.9 points.

ESPN @espn Zion Williamson's 22 points are the most by a Pelicans player in his debut in franchise history. Anthony Davis held the previous record with 21 points. Zion Williamson's 22 points are the most by a Pelicans player in his debut in franchise history. Anthony Davis held the previous record with 21 points. https://t.co/APFNkXZGtI

At age 19, Williamson became the first teenager to score at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games in NBA history, surpassing Carmelo Anthony's record of netting 20+ points in nine consecutive games with the Denver Nuggets. Zanos is walking the path of the great Micheal Jordan, being the first rookie since Jordan to hit at least 20 points in 16 of their first 20 outings. A path no Pelican player has crossed, Williamson is poised to lead the Pelicans to great achievements. Williamson is the greatest rookie scorer of all time.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar