3 reasons why Zion Williamson could become the greatest player in New Orleans Pelicans' history

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. In his debut season with the Pelicans, he secured an average of 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists with a field goal accuracy of 58.3% in the regular season. He was named Rookie of the Year. The following season, he made his first appearance in an All-Star game on February 23, for Team Durant and was featured in the starting lineup.
Since he made his debut he has been a great force within the team, making his claim as the leader of the team and in the future, possibly the greatest player of the franchise. Below are three reasons as to why he could attain such a feat.
#1 Zion has a statistical scoring advantage
Zion Williamson has outperformed every New Orleans player in their rookie season in fewer games played. He has solidified himself as a key part of the Pelicans' roster, leading the team in points (1,647 in 61 games) in the just-concluded season. He also holds the record as a teenager with the most points scored per game in a minimum of 10 games (23.6), surpassing LeBron James' record of 21.9 points.
At age 19, Williamson became the first teenager to score at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games in NBA history, surpassing Carmelo Anthony's record of netting 20+ points in nine consecutive games with the Denver Nuggets. Zanos is walking the path of the great Micheal Jordan, being the first rookie since Jordan to hit at least 20 points in 16 of their first 20 outings. A path no Pelican player has crossed, Williamson is poised to lead the Pelicans to great achievements. Williamson is the greatest rookie scorer of all time.