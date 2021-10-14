3 strengths of the LA Clippers that could be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

It was a record-breaking 2020-21 NBA campaign for the LA Clippers, as they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time. With the core of their roster still intact, they will look to replicate the same in the 2022 playoffs.

The LA Clippers were the comeback kings in the 2021 playoffs, winning consecutive series after going 2-0 down. Unfortunately, they were not third-time lucky after going down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns in the conference finals. The Suns eventually closed out the series in Game 6 to win the Western Conference.

Perhaps things could have been different if the LA Clippers had Kawhi Leonard on the floor. The two-time NBA champion hurt his knee in Game 4 of the conference semi-finals, and was unavailable for the rest of the postseason.

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, the LA Clippers will have to play without Leonard for a while. That's because the Klaw is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a partial tear in his ACL.

The 2021-22 season could be an exciting one for the Clippers, going by their offseason moves. Several other franchises have also gone all out to bolster their squads. So it'll be intriguing to see how the LA Clippers fare without Leonard.

On that note, here are three strengths of the LA Clippers that could be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 The LA Clippers are defense-inclined

The LA Clippers are not the most cohesive unit in defense, but have great individual defensive players. They ranked eighth in defensive rating, giving up the fourth-fewest points to the opposition.

Although they lost Patrick Beverley, a decent defensive guard, in the offseason, they have able players to fill the void and be more productive at both ends of the court. The LA Clippers also brought in Eric Bledsoe, a far better player in offense than Beverley, and also commits to his defensive duties.

Losing Leonard could hugely impact the LA Clippers' defensive rating. He is regarded as one of the best wing defenders, leading the Clippers in steals (1.6 per game) and finishing the season with a Defensive Box Plus/Minus of 1.0.

While the LA Clippers are missing some key pieces in defense, they remain a solid defensive unit. They have individual talents who can make a difference at the defensive end of the court.

