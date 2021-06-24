3 Teams that should look to sign Mike Conley in the 2021 NBA offseason

Mike Conley is an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 NBA offseason. The veteran point guard joined the Utah Jazz in the summer of 2019, but after two relatively underwhelming postseason runs, it may be time for Conley to move on and explore other options in the market.

Multiple teams that will be looking for a starting point guard, and Mike Conley could be an enticing option to have on their respective rosters.

2021 NBA offseason: 3 NBA teams that will improve with veteran guard Mike Conley's addition

Mike Conley is a two-way player who can make plays on both ends of the floor, thanks to his brilliant basketball IQ. The former Memphis Grizzlies star possesses a complete offensive package that can elevate arguably any team's performance over the course of a season.

On that note, let's look at the 3 teams that will benefit the most from signing Mike Conley for the 2021 NBA offseason:

#3 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics had a nightmare 2020-21 NBA season

The Boston Celtics recently parted ways with Kemba Walker, trading him to OKC Thunder in exchange for Al Horford and draft picks. The reason behind the trade was to get rid of Walker's expensive contract, but this transaction leaves the Celtics without a starting point guard.

The Boston Celtics can explore a deal for Mike Conley this summer. Unlike Kemba Walker, Conley is a solid presence on the defensive side of the ball. He could be as good as Walker on the offensive front, acting as a complementary piece to the star wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

"When Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are healthy, they're arguably a top-five, if not a top-three, duo in the NBA! ... [the Boston Celtics] might be the top team in the Eastern Conference come next year."@KendrickPerkins likes the Kemba Walker trade for Boston. pic.twitter.com/BPRSn52yNk — First Take (@FirstTake) June 18, 2021

Mike Conley's ability to play on and off-the-ball is another factor the Boston Celtics should consider, as they already have a ball-dominant star in Tatum. Celtics front executive Brad Stevens is trying to build a roster that can deliver in the postseason next year, and Conley is a player who can help the 17-time NBA champions make a deep playoff run.

But as things stand, it might have to be a sign-and-trade deal as the Boston Celtics don't have the required cap space to accommodate Mike Conley's expected contract.

Mike Conley Jr on free agency: “We’ll just have to see what happens.” #TakeNote https://t.co/O6uOZAaV9p pic.twitter.com/jD148DxieW — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 20, 2021

