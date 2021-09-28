3 things we learned from Golden State Warriors' media day ahead of 2021-22 NBA season

Bay Area fans are starving for any basketball content, so the Golden State Warriors' media day could not have come at a better time. There is arguably no team in the NBA at the moment whose future is more uncertain than the Warriors.

There are so many questions surrounding the recovery of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Moreover, we don't know if Andrew Wiggins will participate in 41 home games this season, or if he'll be traded.

The young Warriors players are excited to prove their worth playing alongside Stephen Curry. But the team's front office is still in doubt about filling the final 15th roster spot.

Coach Steve Kerr mentioned that many of these questions might not be answered immediately. But the training camp should help the team get a better picture of how they could fare during the season and their rotations.

On that note, let's dive into three things we learned from the Golden State Warriors' media day:

#3 Klay Thompson's return timetable for Golden State Warriors is not set in stone

Klay Thompson at the Golden State Warriors Media Day

"I’m just happy to be wearing this jersey again. It feels like home." - said a grinning Klay Thompson.

It was a sight for sore eyes to see Klay Thompson in a Golden State Warriors uniform again. He sported the yellow headband for the photoshoots. His interview segment reminded us of his NBA record performance of 14 three-pointers.

Thompson said that he is around 75 to 80% into his rehab, and he will feel a lot better when he feels gets closer to 100%. He is back in the gym shooting and doing basketball-related drills.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay had his own three-point contest and didn’t miss 🔥 Klay had his own three-point contest and didn’t miss 🔥 https://t.co/HXRLWblCBJ

Klay Thomspon spoke about his recovery status and what he can do on the court at the moment, saying:

"I can make a lot of jumpshots...pretty good at defensive sliding...My timing is a little off. My reaction time is not there, but that's also rusty, two years...hopefully in the next four weeks, I can play five on five again (and) one-on-one."

The Golden State Warriors predicted a Christmas return for Klay Thompson. But they are unlikely to rush Thompson into action.

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry both spoke about the same. They know from experience that around Thanksgiving or Christmas, Thompson might be itching to go out and play 30 minutes a game because that's his 'dog-type' mentality. However, everyone acknowledged that returning from a long injury layoff requires patience. So the Warriors will do whatever is best for the 31-year-old sharpshooter.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Bob Myers said Klay Thompson can do a lot in camp, "just not contact, no 5-on-5." Said there will be a point -- "maybe January" -- where Klay will know he's ready. But it'll be a patient ramp up and a whole lot of scrimmaging, even high-intensity G-League practices before. Bob Myers said Klay Thompson can do a lot in camp, "just not contact, no 5-on-5." Said there will be a point -- "maybe January" -- where Klay will know he's ready. But it'll be a patient ramp up and a whole lot of scrimmaging, even high-intensity G-League practices before.

Thompson said he doesn't have a set date for return. But he doesn't anticipate anything before 12 months since his surgery (which was in November 2020).

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr makes it clear that Klay's return will be at a home game 👏 Steve Kerr makes it clear that Klay's return will be at a home game 👏 https://t.co/DbzKZDDzNI

Meanwhile, Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr has assured everyone that Thompson's return will be at a home game.

