3 things Zion Williamson can learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo to hone his craft

The NBA is in great shape. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, Zion and Giannis. First name basis. The definition of the top level of athleticism. Blocks from across the floor. Three steps to the cup from halfcourt. The NBA gods are changing the tune of the sport by their extraordinary inclusion right in time. Giannis was first. Putback slams and ferocious defensive plays with the face of rage and resilience. The next version of scorching NBA earth, Zion Williamson, lies in wait. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done things most haven't done in the NBA, and it all is validated by becoming an NBA champion. The individual awards will be placed at Zion's feet, yet, what can he learn from the two-time regular season MVP and NBA Finals MVP?

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis was less heralded than Zion coming into the NBA. He had all the physical gifts at 7'0'', but did not have a known basketball profile. He seemed as if he was just happy to be in the NBA, and fans were unaware of his underlying hard work and potential until he had a breakout season four years after he was drafted. Giannis has always been hungry because his upbringing would not allow him nor his brothers not to seek what they've ambitiously desired. Now that he's a Milwaukee Bucks NBA champion, the only thing left for Giannis is to win more.

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson's buzz was known before he played at Duke. At Duke and in his abbreviated rookie year, Zion was at times spectacular. There have been questions about whether he was happy to be with the New Orleans Pelicans as he cleared up yesterday on NBA Media Day about any issues with David Griffin. Especially a funny quip addressing rumors that Griffin came to his hotel room to play the piano to calm Zion down in the bubble.

"C'mon guys. I am not letting a grown man come to my hotel room and play the piano for me."

The NBA All-Star is an excellent quote and has a dry personality that will entertain fans and the media for years to come. On that note, here are three things Zion Williamson can learn from Giannis going forward.

#3 Stay ferocious

If there is anything to learn from Giannis, he will not be denied anything. He was told he couldn't shoot free throws yet, but he continued to shoot and eventually make them when it counted in the NBA Finals. He didn't care about what was being said or who was saying it. He just went to work and work and work. Saying it paid off is an understatement, for Zion is now the posterchild of why superstars should stay in small markets - which Zion is obviously in. His path to superstardom is one that has to come from within. Everything will be said of Zion both positive and negative, yet none of that matters because it is Zion that must execute and perform to secure his NBA legacy is under his control.

#2 Stay humble

Often superstars are so high on themselves and their ambition that they cast aside anyone considered beneath them. This could be uninformed media, fans, peers, etc. Giannis, a five-time All-Star, has the humility to seek from originating from his path to the NBA. "I try to focus on the moment. In the present. That's humility. That's being humble." This is a man coming off a historical championship. You'd think he'd have no reason for humility as his star rises, yet that is exactly why he is humble. Zion will do some things nightly that will raise his NBA profile even higher. He has not made the most athletic play of his career, and once those plays begin to happen for all to see, the adulation will be swift. He wants to win and win bad. He cannot stand being out of the playoffs in each of his two years in the NBA. Failure has a way to humble you, so instead of waiting to fail, stay true to the humility.

#1 Get NBA healthy

After injuring himself in the playoffs on a freak play, Giannis has admitted he shouldn't have played Game 1 of the NBA Finals. It's an admission of maturity as well to have the hindsight to see and identify the moment objectively. Zion Williamson has had issues with injuries and a broken foot surgically repaired this summer. Injuries are mounting for the 6'7" 285 pound point forward. I'm not in the minority in saying that I hope Zion is able to have a full career and not be the guy in the training room more than he's on an NBA court. It is a credit to Giannis that his knee injury wasn't that serious. Could it be his frame? He was 100 pounds lighter than Zion when he entered the NBA, so maybe DNA has everything to do with him coming back and taking the Finals MVP trophy. Zion will have to be in shape his entire career if he wants to become the superstar we all know him to already be. Giannis is the top player in the NBA currently based on last season, yet for Zion to get better, he'd better stay in the moment.

