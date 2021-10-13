3 ways in which the Los Angeles Clippers can run their offense in the 2021-22 NBA season

As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, one can expect to see a number of changes to the team's offensive strategy. One of the main reasons behind that is the fact that superstar forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the majority of the season while recovering from offseason surgery. Without Kawhi, there's no doubt that the Clippers are going to need to shift the identity of their offense.

After a year in which the Clippers made a serious run in the NBA Playoffs, there's still going to be plenty of optimism about the potential of this squad. It was a team that made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Phoenix Suns. While there's going to be plenty of doubt about whether or not the Clippers can still contend without the play of Leonard, this roster still has the talent to surprise some people.

What Will the Clippers Offense Look Like This Year?

It's going to be a big year for the rotation of the Los Angeles Clippers

It's safe to say that we should all expect to see as much Paul George as we possibly can imagine. Head coach Tyronn Lue will most likely attempt to run the offense through George, but there's still going to need to be some other wrinkles to the system. The rotation will be key, as the Clippers will have a number of movable pieces that can help out with their versatility. Let's take a look at how the Clippers could adjust to life without Kawhi Leonard for the upcoming season.

#3 Playing Five Out

How will the Los Angeles Clippers look without Kawhi Leonard?

This has been bread and butter for the Clippers as of late. The Clippers like to space the floor and give players the potential to create offense off of driving lanes and ball movement. The Clippers backcourt has the potential to be a big part of any success this year. With the addition of Eric Bledsoe, as well as the re-signing of Reggie Jackson, the team now has a couple of weapons that can create in isolation. That doesn't just mean creating a one-on-one offense, but it does mean attacking downhill and opening up other potential opportunities for teammates. Teammate Reggie Jackson recently spoke about how Eric Bledsoe can give this team another dangerous weapon.

“We play five-out, so he’s already come in, he’s been aggressive, he’s been attacking seams, he’s making plays for guys,” Jackson said of Bledsoe. “I’m just happy he seems healthy. He’s been a hell of a player in this league, and he’s had an 11-plus-year career for a reason, and when he’s healthy, he’s special. And we’re happy to have him here.”

The Clippers backcourt rotation will be one to keep an eye on throughout the early portion of the year. After having the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the wings in recent years, the team will now be going a lot smaller with Bledsoe and Jackson sharing the backcourt. Expect the focus with the five-out mentality to focus on attacking the lane. That should open up ball movement and good looks for teammates.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar